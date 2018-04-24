Home / Odd News

Goose attacks high school golfer in Michigan

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 24, 2018 at 11:24 AM
April 24 (UPI) -- A teen golfer playing in a Michigan high school tournament found out how "exciting" the sport can be when he was attacked by a territorial goose.

A series of photos posted to Blissfield High School's Twitter account shows golfer Devon Gilson-Pitts in a physical confrontation with a goose.

"And you thought golf was boring?" the tweet said.

Gilson-Pitts said only his pride was injured.

"At no point in my life, I never thought golf would be fun or exciting till yesterday. We have a great group of kids on the golf team and had some excitement on the course yesterday," he wrote in a Facebook post.

