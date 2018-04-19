Home / Odd News

Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son

April 19, 2018
April 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple who famously have 13 sons announced the birth of their 14th child -- and it's a boy.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt announced their latest son, who is not yet named, was born April 18, bringing their streak of boys to 14.

A genetics counselor had said when Kateri Schwandt was pregnant with her 13th child that the chance of having 12 sons in a row is only about .02 percent.

Jay Schwandt said in February, when the couple announced their latest pregnancy, that baby number 14 would be their last, but Kateri Schwandt pointed out he said the same thing after the birth of their 13th son.

