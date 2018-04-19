Baby and grandma's bear encounter captured on camera

April 19 (UPI) -- A home security camera captured a baby and grandmother's close encounter with a bear that ran through their back yard in Altadena, Calif.

Missy Hawes said she and her granddaughter, Blake Massie, were on the porch about 6 p.m. Monday when she noticed the baby was starring at something behind her.

Hawes told KTLA-TV she spotted some "brown fluff movement" and attempted to get a better look.

"And then I really turned and looked, and the bear -- you can't really tell from the video, but the bear was less than 10 feet away -- so I just had to scoop her up and scream and run into the house," Hawes said of the caught on camera moment.

Hawes said Blake did not appear to share her fear of the bruin.

"I think she was more frightened when I screamed than actually seeing the bear, because the bear made no noise whatsoever," she said.

Neighbors said the bear, nicknamed Rufus, has become a common sight in the area and in recent weeks has been seen digging through trash and swimming in pools.