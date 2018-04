April 17 (UPI) -- A man driving with his young daughter in Maine captured video of a moose in a hurry running down the middle of a road.

Justin Babin said he recorded the moose running down a Fort Kent road on Saturday while he was waiting at a stop sign.

"Is that a moose? That's a horse or a donkey!" Babin's daughter, Chloe, can be heard saying in the video.

"It's a moose," Babin explains to the girl.

Babin said he drove behind the moose for a few minutes, losing track of the animal.