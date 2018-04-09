Two escaped emus captured in Massachusetts town

April 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts said they were able to capture a pair of escaped emus spotted running loose through residential neighborhoods.

Freetown Animal Control said two emus were spotted running loose in town Thursday night and residents were able to block off a road where one of the birds was found wandering.

Officers were able to capture the emu and the second bird was spotted on some railroad tracks Friday morning, leading to its capture by a Lakeville animal control officer.

Freetown Animal Control said the owners of the emus came forward to claim the flightless birds and said they are believed to have panicked and forced their way out of a gated area when a wild animal wandered onto the property and attacked their chickens.