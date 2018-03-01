Home / Odd News

Man filming emus gets charged by territorial mother

By Ben Hooper  |  March 1, 2018 at 12:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 1 (UPI) -- A nature lover taking video of emus wandering the sand near an Australian beach captured the moment he was chased away by one of the massive birds.

Pat Brady said he was "innocently videoing [an] emu with six large chicks" this week at Jurien Bay, Western Australia, when the mother emu apparently decided he had ventured a little too close.

The video shows the mother bird turn her attention to Brady and charge at the man, chasing him all the day to an SUV, which he used as a barrier between himself and the territorial bird.

The mother emu can be seen puffing up her feathers and extending her neck in an apparent attempt to intimidate the interloper.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Friendly quokka approaches pub customers for a face rub Friendly quokka approaches pub customers for a face rub
Shark charges at scuba diver, knocks his mask off Shark charges at scuba diver, knocks his mask off
California woman finds mountain lion in back yard California woman finds mountain lion in back yard
Man wins $200,000 playing fortune cookie numbers in the lottery Man wins $200,000 playing fortune cookie numbers in the lottery
Alligator carcass found in North Carolina lake a mystery Alligator carcass found in North Carolina lake a mystery