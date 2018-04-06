Home / Odd News

Family of bears play on Connecticut woman's hammock

By Ben Hooper  |  April 6, 2018 at 9:22 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 6 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video of a family of bears that wandered into her yard and used a hammock as a climbing toy.

The East Granby woman, identified only as Tracy, captured video when the mother bear and her cubs wandered into her yard and investigated the hammock.

The video shows the bears struggling to climb into the hammock and unintentionally throwing off each other's balance.

Other neighborhood residents reported seeing the bears walking through their yards on the same day.

Bears have been known in the past to be drawn to hammocks, occasionally being caught on camera climbing on the suspended seats and sometimes even managing to use them for their intended purpose: lounging.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Strong crocodile climbs up waterfall in Australia Strong crocodile climbs up waterfall in Australia
Cat rescued after three days in a tree runs up another tree Cat rescued after three days in a tree runs up another tree
Dad holds up 'SAY NO' sign during marriage proposal Dad holds up 'SAY NO' sign during marriage proposal
Lightning strike on teen's truck caught on camera Lightning strike on teen's truck caught on camera
Florida couple wake to find alligator swimming in their pool Florida couple wake to find alligator swimming in their pool