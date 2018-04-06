Family of bears play on Connecticut woman's hammock

April 6 (UPI) -- A Connecticut resident captured video of a family of bears that wandered into her yard and used a hammock as a climbing toy.

The East Granby woman, identified only as Tracy, captured video when the mother bear and her cubs wandered into her yard and investigated the hammock.

The video shows the bears struggling to climb into the hammock and unintentionally throwing off each other's balance.

Other neighborhood residents reported seeing the bears walking through their yards on the same day.

Bears have been known in the past to be drawn to hammocks, occasionally being caught on camera climbing on the suspended seats and sometimes even managing to use them for their intended purpose: lounging.