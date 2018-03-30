Bear stares down dog through California man's window

March 30 (UPI) -- A California man documenting a family of bears visiting his neighborhood captured the moment a cub had a stare-down with his dog through a window.

Joshua Bradley of Monrovia took photos and videos this week when a family of bears wandered through his driveway and several neighbors' yards.

Bradley captured the moment a bear cub walked up to his home and had a staring contest with his family dog through a window.

He said the bears were also seen digging through trash on his block.

Bradley said bears are known to live in the area, but it was the first time he had seem the animals so close to his home.

Bear sightings were reported to be on the rise in Monrovia late last year, with one resident capturing video of a fearless bear that broke into his house to snack on cat food.