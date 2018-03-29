Diver records underwater encounter with great white shark

March 29 (UPI) -- An Australian scuba diver shared nerve-wracking footage of his underwater close encounter with a monster-sized great white shark.

Luke English, a skipper with the RedBoats Diving tour service, said he was diving off Cape Schanck, near Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, when he saw the shark coming toward him.

The video shows the massive great white shark swimming directly over English's head, coming within feet of the diver.

The great white circles English and passes over his head a second time before leaving.

"How graceful is this great white shark...no threatening behavior at all," English wrote in an Instagram post. "Truly a rare encounter, envied by many."