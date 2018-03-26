Drone captures bull shark's repeated attacks on fishing boat

March 26 (UPI) -- A man taking drone video of a bull shark off the Florida coast captured the moment the ocean predator repeatedly attacked a fishing boat.

The video, posted to YouTube by BlackTipH, shows what happened when the YouTuber was fishing from shore and tipped off a friend to the presence of some cobia and a bull shark in the area.

The footage shows a boat crew led by Carl from Slob City Charters in Lake Worth attempting to catch the cobia, but instead receiving the ire of the bull shark, which repeatedly attacks the 30-foot fishing boat's body and outboard motors.

"While I was fishing for blacktip sharks from the beach, I had the drone in the air and I found some cobia on a huge bull shark," the YouTuber wrote. "I called my buddy Carl from Slob City and told him he needs to come catch the cobia. Carl approached the bull shark and it went completely insane! The bull shark attacked the boat seven times, relentlessly. This was the most aggressive shark behavior I've ever seen!"