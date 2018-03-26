Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip

March 26 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida men said their fishing trip came to a premature end when a gigantic great white shark put in an unexpected appearance.

Port Orange man Kyle Morningstar, 31, who posted video to the encounter to Instagram, said he and friend Ian Smith, 27, were at the Turtle Mound fishing spot, 27 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, when the massive great white shark appeared next to their 23-foot boat, Team Side Effects.

Morningstar told The Daytona Beach News-Journal he and Smith were "bottom fishing for red snapper, trigger fish" about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a "great, gray blob" appeared in the water.

"I was just in shock," he said. "When it circled a second time I was shouting and yelling to my friend to get the phone and shoot the video."

"We ran around our boat and that monster shark just circled around us, did two laps just checking us out," Morningstar said. "It was not scared."

Morningstar estimated the shark was between 12 and 15 feet long. He said he and Smith rushed back to shore after the sighting.

"After it disappeared, we hurried to get ashore," he said.