Lack of parking options leads woman to $25,000 lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper  |  March 22, 2018 at 11:53 AM
March 22 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman said her $25,000 lottery jackpot never would have happened if she hadn't had trouble finding a parking space while visiting her mother.

Mary San Miguel of Wichita told Kansas Lottery officials she went to visit her mother last week and decided to visit a nearby gas station when she was unable to find parking.

"I left work and went to see my mom, but there wasn't a parking spot available, so I thought I'd run by the gas station real quick to kill some time," San Miguel said. "I decided to try the Bingo Numbers game, and when I scratched it off, I thought I had won $50!"

San Miguel took the ticket to the clerk, who scanned it and handed over a claim form, leading the player to assume she had won more than she thought.

"I took the ticket with me to my mom's house, and I said that I thought I had won $1,000. Everyone wanted to see the ticket, so I handed it to them," San Miguel said.

San Miguel said that was when her family discovered the true worth of the ticket.

When they told me it was worth $25,000, I went into shock! I still am having a hard time believing it. It probably won't completely sink in until I'm spending the money," she said.

