North Carolina veteran wins two lottery jackpots in 5 weeks

March 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man claimed a $750,000 lottery prize -- only five weeks after he collected a $100,000 jackpot.

Michael Buinicky of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his brush with luck began Feb. 9, when he won a $100,000 jackpot from a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

The Air Force veteran said it was five weeks later when he decided to get another scratch-off from a vending machine at the Harris Teeter in Matthews.

"I got a Jumbo Bucks ticket from the vending machine," Buinicky explained. "I've always liked that ticket. I started scratching and saw the '34' and '34.' I thought, 'Wait a minute. That's the top prize.' I put the ticket under the scanner and it said, 'Go to headquarters' and I knew I'd won."

Buinicky visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his latest prize, which amounted to $528,760 after required state and federal withholdings.

He said the jackpot will go toward helping him realize a 30-year dream.

"I've always wanted to restore a muscle car," Buinicky said. "I'm going to get a 66 Corvette and fix it up. I can see it now. It's going to be amazing."