Beach-goer rescues stranded marlin in Australia

March 22 (UPI) -- A woman visiting a Western Australia beach was caught on camera using her bare hands to rescue a marlin that beached itself in the sand.

Unnalise Radley of Dampier said she was filming the marlin as it swam around near shore at the beach in Coral Bay and ended up stranded when it ventured too close to the sand.

"I was actually filming it as it was swimming," Radley told the West Australian. "It was feeding then swam quickly to the shore and beached itself."

"I yelled out for people to help it but no one did. I then just ran across the beach, ditched my phone and just grabbed it," she said.

Other beach visitors filmed as Radley pulled the black marlin by the sharp nose and two other beach-goers helped push the billfish back into deeper water.

Radley said her hands were cut up in the encounter, but she didn't notice until after the rescue was completed. She said she was so focused on the task that she didn't feel any pain until after the marlin was safely swimming out to sea.