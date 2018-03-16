Home / Odd News

Charter boat captain nearly loses hand to hooked shark

By Ben Hooper  |  March 16, 2018 at 11:26 AM
March 16 (UPI) -- The captain of a Florida charter fishing boat shared video of the moment his hand came within inches of an annoyed shark's powerful jaws.

Tyler Manning of Flat Out Inshore Charters, based in Pensacola, posted a video to YouTube showing footage from a recent Pensacola Bay outing with some "local military members."

The video shows one of the fishermen hook a shark and wrestle with the "huge" predator for several minutes.

The shark is finally brought up next to the boat, where Manning cuts it loose from the hook -- and nearly takes a bite to the hand in the process.

