Police raid illegal gambling room disguised as Zumba studio

March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Houston said officers raided a supposed Zumba dance studio in the city and seized dozens of illegal gambling machines.

The Harris County Constabulary Precinct 5 said in a Facebook post that members of the Major Officers Unit raided the illegal game room in a strip mall in Southwest Houston on Wednesday night.

The facility "was masquerading as a Zumba Dance room," investigators said, "but inside were only illegal electronic gaming devices."

Officers arrested an attendant seized more than 40 motherboards from the illegal machines, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.

The constabulary quipped there is "no dancing around gambling laws in Precinct 5."

"Game rooms are not just illegal in Texas," the Facebook post said. "They and their customers are often targets for other types of crime due to large amounts of cash on hand and patrons who are often elderly. Operators of these establishments are often reluctant to report crimes to the proper authorities due to the illegal nature of their businesses."