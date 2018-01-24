Crash covers Illinois highway in cash from gambling machines

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in Illinois was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear a large amount of cash from the roadway.

The Illinois State Police said the cash, which was being transported in a black Ford passenger vehicle on behalf of a company that operates video gambling machines, spilled out onto Interstate 74 in Champaign County, about two miles west of Mahomet, as a result of an 11:38 a.m. Tuesday crash.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said the driver transporting the cash lost control of his vehicle, struck the right guardrail and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a flatbed trailer, sending both vehicles into the center median.

The crash covered the roadway in 5-, 10- and 20-dollar bills. The stretch of road was closed for about an hour while crews swept up the banknotes.

Lillard said the driver of the Ford vehicle was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The state police said a third vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and struck the right guardrail, ending up in the ditch on the right-hand side of the road. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Lillard said.