South Dakota man films antelope herd running down middle of road

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A South Dakota man started filming video from behind the wheel when he unexpectedly found himself sharing the road with a herd of antelope.

The video, recorded Tuesday by Shawn Barber, shows the herd of pronghorn antelope running in front of Barber's car down the middle of a road near Elm Springs.

"They took off and kept running down the road before they finally ducked off the road and under a fence into a nearby pasture," Barber said. "I just simply followed along recording my experience."

Barber said his eventually ended when the herd turned down a different road.