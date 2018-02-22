Deer crashes through window to tour college residence hall

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Security cameras at an Arkansas college captured the moment a deer crashed through a window, ran through a hallway and closed itself in a bathroom.

The footage, recorded Monday at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, shows the deer running wild through the Southerland Residence Hall after crashing into the building through a window.

One video shows the deer apparently locking itself inside a bathroom in the residence hall.

School officials said a maintenance worker calmed the buck by throwing a blanket over its head and the animal was then escorted outside, where Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials examined the animal before releasing it back into the woods.

College spokesman Brett Cooper said the deer suffered only minor scratches to its head and shoulder from crashing through the window.

Officials said no students were injured during the deer's mad dash through the building.