Friendly whales approach paddleboarders in California

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Feb. 7, 2018 at 11:50 AM
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A group of paddleboarders off the southern California coast captured video of their close encounter with a pair of friendly whales.

Scott Yoffe, a former official with the San Diego Chargers, captured video during a Super Bowl Sunday outing off the coast of La Jolla.

"So tough to get good video but here's some solid @GoPro footage of how close I was to a couple of amazing whales at #sunset tonight just off the #LaJolla coast -- my #SUPerBowl," Yoffe tweeted.

A member of Yoffe's paddleboarding party said they had been following the whales for some time before the ocean creatures decided to surface for a visit.

"When we thought we had lost them, they surfaced right by our paddle boards!" the witness told KNSD-TV.

