Rescuers free dog's paw from bathtub drain at Florida home

Feb. 6, 2018
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Florida were called to a home where a dog taking a bath ended up with her paw stuck in the tub drain.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said a Technical Rescue Team was dispatched Saturday morning to Maria Fuentes' Fort Laudersale home to free Angel, a 12-year-old Schnauzer, from the bathtub train.

"She says she's washed her dog in there a hundred times, so it's just one of those days," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Kevin Meyers told WTVJ-TV.

The team tweeted photos from the rescue, which involved the use of a newly-purchased piece of equipment known as "Man and Machine." The item features tools designed to free small objects from small spaces.

