Security camera records family dog starting fire in kitchen

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts fire department shared a homeowner's security camera footage of a pancake-loving dog igniting a house fire.

The Southwick Fire Department posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when a family dog climbed on the stove to snatch some leftover pancakes while its owners were away.

"Unfortunately, the dog hit the ignition button on the gas stove," the post said. "Within minutes you will see the item on stove begin to ignite."

The department said the dog was rescued and the home was spared serious damage thanks to a monitored alarm system that brought emergency responders to the house.

"If you have pets or young children in the home look into safety covers for your stove controls," the Facebook post said.