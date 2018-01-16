Home / Odd News

Alligator bites python while tangled on golf course in Florida

By Sam Howard  |  Jan. 16, 2018 at 9:42 AM
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Alligators periodically show up on golf courses in Florida, but golfers last week in Naples faced an even more ferocious sight: an alligator tangled up in a Burmese python.

The snake had ensnared the gator on the 10th hole at The Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek, where Richard Nadler and other golfers played Friday. Nadler posted photos of the encounter on Facebook.

"The alligator seems to have the upper hand," Nadler wrote. The gator managed to capture part of the snake in its mouth.

In the past year, golfers in Florida have spotted alligators eating large fish, chasing birds and sunbathing during a PGA Tour event.

