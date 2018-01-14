New Jersey Trooper wrangles python abandoned near toll booth

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey State Trooper tested his snake charming skills when he was called to wrangle a python fond near a highway toll both.

New Jersey State Police shared photos of Trooper Steven Vallejo as he carefully lifted the discarded python off the roadway and into his patrol car on Friday morning.

"Bloomfield Trooper to respond for a python dropped in a toll collector's basket at the southbound Essex tolls," a call at 9:59 a.m. said.

Vallejo responded to find the snake hadn't been left in the toll collector's basket, but a maintenance worker had found it in a broken aquarium on the side of the road near the tolls.

The trooper grabbed the python by the tail and used his expandable baton to lift the upper part of its body before sliding it into a partitioned area in the back seat of his vehicle.

Once the python was secure, police transferred it to NJ Exotic Pets who provided a home for the abandoned reptile.

Neither Vallejo nor the python was injured and the New Jersey State Police commended the trooper for his work.

"Well done, Troop!" they said. "This will rank up there in cool stories you will tell years from now!"