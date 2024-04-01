Trending
Health News
April 1, 2024 / 7:07 PM

First human case of bird flu reported in Texas, following exposure to infected cattle

By Sheri Walsh
The first human case of bird flu in Texas has been reported, following exposure to infected dairy cattle. File Photo by Bill Greenblat/UPI
April 1 (UPI) -- The first human case of bird flu in Texas has been reported, following exposure to infected dairy cattle. It is the second recorded case of the "highly pathogenic avian influenza" in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This person had exposure to dairy cattle in Texas presumed to be infected with HPAI A(H5N1) viruses," the CDC said Monday in a statement. "The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering. The patient was told to isolate and is being treated with an antiviral drug for flu."

The CDC said Monday that the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the general public remains low.

"A person in the United States has tested positive for H5N1 bird flu virus after exposure to cows that were presumed to be infected with bird flu viruses," the CDC wrote Monday in a post on X. "CDC is monitoring the situation and considers the risk to the general public to be low."

However, the CDC said the risk for anyone with close or prolonged, unprotected exposure to infected birds or other animals are "at greater risk of infection."

"CDC is working with state health departments to continue to monitor workers who may have been in contact with infected or potentially infected birds/animals and test those people who develop symptoms," the agency said Monday.

While the CDC said human cases of bird flu in the United States are rare, they have occurred "sporadically worldwide."

Monday's reported case is the second in the United States, with the first being reported in Colorado in 2022 when an inmate, who had been working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program, contracted avian flu. The man recovered after taking the antiviral drug Tamiflu, while isolating.

Bird flu symptoms can include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, fatigued, eye redness, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or seizures, according to the CDC.

The United States first reported outbreaks among wild birds and poultry in late 2021. By October 2022, more than 58 million domestic poultry had to be culled to slow the spread of infection.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture first reported HPAI in dairy cows in Texas and Kansas.

"Unpasteurized milk from sick cattle collected from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas, as well as a throat swab from a cow in another dairy in Texas, tested positive for HPAI viruses," the CDC said.

Last week, the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed HPAI in a Michigan dairy herd that had recently received cows from Texas.

"CDC is working closely with state and federal agencies, including USDA, the Food and Drug Administration and local health authorities to further investigate and closely monitor this situation," officials said.

To avoid contracting avian flu, the CDC is warning people to "avoid unprotected exposures to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domesticated birds, and other wild or domesticated animals, animal carcasses raw milk, feces, litter or materials contaminated by birds or other animals."

The CDC is also warning people to avoid uncooked or undercooked food, including unpasteurized milk, from animals with suspected bird flu.

