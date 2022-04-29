Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 29, 2022 / 4:35 AM

Colorado inmate is first American to test positive for bird flu

By Darryl Coote

April 29 (UPI) -- Health officials in Colorado said an inmate at a state correction facility working with poultry has contracted a highly contagious strain of influenza known as bird flu, becoming the first person in the United States to contract the virus.

The 40-year-old man incarcerated at a Delta County facility tested positive for H5N1 flu earlier this week with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming the result on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The patient is the only confirmed human case in the United States, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Thursday in a statement announcing the infection.

The man is "largely asymptomatic," reporting only fatigue, and is receiving an antiviral drug known as tamiflu while isolating, it said.

"We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low," said Dr. Rachel Herlihy of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The person was exposed to the virus via infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County, which is located near the state's western border with Utah. He was working with the animals as part of a pre-release employment program, the state officials said.

The affected flock were subsequently euthanized, it said.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 33 million domestic birds in 29 states have contracted the virus.

In January, a person in Britain who kept a large flock of ducks tested positive for the bird flu but was asymptomatic.

Read More

Canada lifts restrictions on gay men donating blood Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds Nurses reported moral distress during early days of pandemic

Latest Headlines

British Virgin Islands premier arrested on drug smuggling charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on drug smuggling charges
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents have arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands on charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance and money laundering.
3 Florida correctional officers charged with beating inmate to death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 Florida correctional officers charged with beating inmate to death
April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida arrested three correctional officers on charges of beating a handcuffed inmate to death.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms
April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of educational bills on Thursday, limiting discussion of race in classrooms, banning transgender athletes and allowing offensive books to be banned from libraries.
California launches probe into global plastic pollution, subpoenas ExxonMobil
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California launches probe into global plastic pollution, subpoenas ExxonMobil
April 28 (UPI) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of an investigation into the role fossil fuel and petrochemical companies played in global plastics pollution.
Lawsuit seeks to halt Texas' border trespassing arrests
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lawsuit seeks to halt Texas' border trespassing arrests
April 28 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday is asking a federal court to shut down Texas' system of arresting migrants en masse along the Texas-Mexico border.
Arizona clemency board denies petition by death row prisoner
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arizona clemency board denies petition by death row prisoner
April 28 (UPI) -- Arizona's clemency board on Thursday denied a petition by a death row prisoner scheduled to be executed next month for the murder of a university student in 1978.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
April 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a bill Thursday to eliminate Section 230, a law that protects online platforms from liability for content posted by third parties.
Ukraine files first war crimes charges against Russian soldiers accused of torture
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ukraine files first war crimes charges against Russian soldiers accused of torture
April 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Russian soldiers accused of committing war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine -- the first such charges announced since Russia launched an invasion in February.
U.S. markets bounce back as Amazon, Apple post quarterly earnings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. markets bounce back as Amazon, Apple post quarterly earnings
April 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 614.46 points Thursday as markets bounced back from losses earlier in the week behind strong corporate earnings.
Snapchat creators launch pocket-sized Pixy drone
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Snapchat creators launch pocket-sized Pixy drone
April 28 (UPI) -- Snap, the creators of the Snapchat app and the Spectacles augmented reality glasses, has launched Pixy, a pocket-sized drone camera available in the United States and France, the company announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8 progressive, conservative House reps vote in rare unison against Ukraine bill
8 progressive, conservative House reps vote in rare unison against Ukraine bill
Ford cutting hundreds of engineering jobs after $3.1 billion loss in Q1
Ford cutting hundreds of engineering jobs after $3.1 billion loss in Q1
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in additional emergency aid for Ukraine
Biden asks Congress for $33 billion in additional emergency aid for Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement