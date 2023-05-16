Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu

Two poultry workers in the UK tested positive for bird flu, the UK Health Security Agency said Tuesday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Two poultry workers in the United Kingdom tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Tuesday. The two people worked on an infected poultry farm in England. They did not experience symptoms of bird flu and both of them have since tested negative, the UKHSA said. Advertisement

"Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we're seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people, Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said in a statement. "However, we know already that the virus can spread to people following close contact with infected birds and this is why, through screening programs like this one, we are monitoring people who have been exposed to learn more about this risk."

Scientists in the United States have already urged a national response to combat the virus.

We've been dealing with low pathogenic avian influenza for decades in the poultry industry, but this is different," said Jennifer Mullinax, assistant professor in the University of Maryland Department of Environmental Science & Technology and a co-author of a study published last month.

The University of Maryland-led team includes research scientists and partners of the Disease Decision Analysis Research Group at the U.S. Geological Survey, Eastern Ecological Science Center.

The team found that the deadly bird flu H5N1 is a novel virus for American birds, and they said it is likely to become endemic, potentially posing risks to food security and the economy.

Egg prices, for example, have soared in recent months because of shortages caused by chicken deaths.

The conclusions, the researchers said, were based on an analysis of five different data sources that show the progression of the highly pathogenic H5N1 from Eurasia to the United States.