Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 19, 2024 / 12:59 PM

Medication abortions lead rise in U.S. abortions since reversal of Roe vs. Wade

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
An estimated 1,026,690 abortions were performed within the formal U.S. healthcare system during 2023 -- a 10% rise from 2020 and the most abortions seen in the U.S. since 2011, a new report noted. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
An estimated 1,026,690 abortions were performed within the formal U.S. healthcare system during 2023 -- a 10% rise from 2020 and the most abortions seen in the U.S. since 2011, a new report noted. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Following the historic reversal of Roe vs. Wade in June of 2022, the number of abortions in the United States has risen to more than a million per year, with medication abortions representing nearly two-thirds of those cases.

The numbers come from a new report by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports access to abortion.

Advertisement

The report found an estimated 1,026,690 abortions performed within the formal U.S. healthcare system during 2023 -- the first full calendar year since the Dobbs decision led some states to ban abortion.

That's a 10% rise from 2020 and the most abortions seen in the U.S. since 2011, the new report noted. By 2023, it found, there were 15.7 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age.

Related

Much of the rise was linked to a steady surge in medication abortions -- from 53% of all cases in 2020 to 63% by 2023, the institute said. Overall, about 642,700 medication abortions occurred within the formal health care system.

In a medication abortion, women typically take two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, to induce an abortion early in a pregnancy.

Advertisement

"Improved access to medication abortion is a positive development, but it is not a panacea," Rachel Jones, Guttmacher principal research scientist, said in a statement from the institute. "As abortion restrictions proliferate post-Dobbs, medication abortion may be the most viable option - or the only option - for some people, even if they would have preferred in-person procedural care."

The report also found that almost every state without an abortion ban in place saw a sharp rise in numbers. Abortions rose by about 25% between 2020 and 2023 in states without total abortion bans, the report found.

"The sharpest increases were seen in states bordering ban states, where abortions increased by 37% from 2020 to 2023," according to the Guttmacher statement.

The new numbers come ahead of oral arguments slated to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on March 26, regarding continued access to mifepristone.

"As our latest data emphasize, more than three out of five abortion patients in the United States use medication abortion," Amy Friedrich-Karnik, director of federal policy at the institute, said in the statement. "Reinstating outdated and medically unnecessary restrictions on the provision of mifepristone would negatively impact people's lives and decrease abortion access across the country."

Advertisement

In 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted some restrictions on access to mifepristone, allowing it to be mailed directly to patients rather than having it only be dispensed in-person.

The new data is based on Guttmacher's Monthly Abortion Provision Study, which tracks "abortions provided at brick-and-mortar health care facilities (such as clinics or doctor's offices) as well as medication abortions provided via telehealth and virtual providers located in the United States," the institute said.

More information

Find out more about medication abortion at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
March 19 (UPI) -- The amount of effort expended by older men in coping with stressful events has the greatest impact on their mortality risk over and above how stressful an event is -- or the coping strategy employed to deal with it.
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Grumbling and grousing to others isn't an effective way of reducing rage, a new review shows.
Results of AI vary for radiologists from helping to hindering accuracy
Health News // 4 hours ago
Results of AI vary for radiologists from helping to hindering accuracy
Artificial intelligence tools don't always help radiologists better review a patient's X-rays or CT scans, a new study claims.
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Health News // 22 hours ago
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
NEW YORK, March 18 (UPI) -- People who restricted their eating across fewer than eight hours per day had a 91% higher risk of cardiovascular death than those who ate across 12 to 16 hours per day, analysis of more than 20,000 U.S. adults reveals.
Sharp changes in blood sugar may slow thinking in people with Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Sharp changes in blood sugar may slow thinking in people with Type 1 diabetes
In people with Type 1 diabetes, fluctuations in blood sugar levels can affect thinking skills in various ways, new research shows.
Specialized MRI may predict who will develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia
Health News // 4 days ago
Specialized MRI may predict who will develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia
Specialized brain scans may accurately predict whether a psychotic patient will go on to develop treatment-resistant schizophrenia, Dutch researchers report.
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
Health News // 4 days ago
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
A salmon-and-mushroom sushi roll proved deadly for two restaurant patrons in Montana last year, and experts are sounding the alarm on the dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms.
FDA approves Rezdiffra to treat liver disease
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA approves Rezdiffra to treat liver disease
Millions of Americans whose livers develop scar tissue due to a common disease now have the first approved drug, Rezdiffra, to treat the condition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.
Neurological conditions the leading cause of ill health globally, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Neurological conditions the leading cause of ill health globally, study finds
March 14 (UPI) -- Neurological conditions that affect 3.4 billion people are the No. 1 cause of ill health and disability around the world, ahead of cardiovascular diseases, a new study says.
Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger
Health News // 5 days ago
Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger
Combat veterans who suffered traumatic brain injuries due to explosive blasts may have markers in their spinal fluid similar to those of Alzheimer's disease, new research finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Blood test shows 83% accuracy for detecting colorectal cancer in trial
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger
Military training, combat suspected as Alzheimer's trigger
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
Experts warn of dangers of undercooked morel mushrooms after two deaths
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement