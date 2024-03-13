Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 13, 2024 / 11:06 AM

Biden administration wants better access to opioid overdose antidote

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
The White House on Wednesday launched a nationwide call for more training and better access to the lifesaving opioid overdose drug naloxone. Adobe stock
The White House on Wednesday launched a nationwide call for more training and better access to the lifesaving opioid overdose drug naloxone. Adobe stock

The White House on Wednesday launched a nationwide call for more training and better access to the lifesaving opioid overdose drug naloxone.

Called the Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose, the initiative urges organizations and businesses to commit to train employees on how to use opioid overdose medications, to keep naloxone in emergency kits and to distribute the drug to employees and customers so they might save a life at home, work or in their communities.

Advertisement

"Today, we're calling on organizations and businesses -- big and small, public and private -- across the country to help ensure all communities are ready to use this lifesaving tool to reduce opioid deaths," the White House said in a fact sheet announcing the new initiative.

"As the drug supply has gotten more dangerous and lethal, we're asking allies to join us because we all must do our part to keep communities safe."

Related

Naloxone, sometimes sold under the brand name Narcan, is a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Research has shown that using the nasal spray doesn't call for medical expertise and requires only minimal training.

In March 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter Narcan spray, following that in July with the approval of the first generic nasal spray. Americans can now buy the sprays at pharmacies, grocery stores and vending machines.

Advertisement

Still, public health officials say naloxone can be hard to find and the price can be prohibitive for some, CNN reported.

Organizations that have already answered the White House challenge include the American Library Association, which is providing libraries with overdose response training for staff members and the public, as well as supporting the distribution of naloxone and overdose aid kits to the public, the White House said.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has put naloxone in emergency medical kits on 65% of its planes and plans to stock 100% of its medical kits by the end of the year.

The need for naloxone is great: Overdose deaths spiked 30% between 2019 and 2020 and another 15% between 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl fueled the increase.

And provisional data published by the CDC in February suggests 2023 will be no different: More than 111,000 people died from a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending last September. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of those deaths.

More information

The National Institute on Drug Abuse has more on naloxone.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Study: With depression, women more likely than men to develop heart disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: With depression, women more likely than men to develop heart disease
Researchers are zeroing in on the reasons why women who battle depression may be more likely than men to develop heart disease.
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
After a cyberattack on the largest health insurer in the U,S., providers continue to scramble as insurance payments and prescription orders continue to be disrupted and physicians lose an estimated $100 million a day.
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
Health News // 20 hours ago
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
March 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health says four cases of measles have been detected amongst migrants housed at a shelter in Pilsen, bringing the number of cases in the Chicago area in the past four days up to five.
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Women who have gone through menopause and hope that supplemental vitamin D plus calcium might shield them from disease may be disappointed by new data.
Early menopause influences how women feel about their job
Health News // 1 day ago
Early menopause influences how women feel about their job
Early menopause influences how working women feel about their ability to do a good job.
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Health News // 1 day ago
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Slicing some fresh limes for that margarita savored in the sun could be a bad combination for some people's skin, dermatologists warn.
Youngsters' mental health costs jumped 31% in five years, report says
Health News // 1 day ago
Youngsters' mental health costs jumped 31% in five years, report says
The cost to American families of caring for a child with a mental health condition rose by almost a third between 2017 and 2021, to an average $4,361 per year, a new report finds.
COVID-19 patients who could most benefit from Paxlovid still aren't getting it
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 patients who could most benefit from Paxlovid still aren't getting it
March 11 (UPI) -- Sticker shock has stunned thousands of Americans sick with COVID-19 since late December, as Pfizer shifted to commercial sales of Paxlovid. Before then, the federal government covered the cost of the drug.
'Lazy eye' in childhood could raise risks for adult diseases, study indicates
Health News // 2 days ago
'Lazy eye' in childhood could raise risks for adult diseases, study indicates
Children with "lazy eye" are more likely to become adults facing an array of serious health problems, a new study warns.
FDA clears Wegovy manufacturer to market weight-loss drug for heart health
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA clears Wegovy manufacturer to market weight-loss drug for heart health
March 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Wegovy manufacturer Novo Nordisk's application to add cardiovascular benefits to the weight-loss drug's label.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Study: Vitamin D, calcium combo may raise older women's risk of fatal heart disease
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Sun exposure plus certain foods, meds can cause 'margarita rashes'
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
Measles infections rise in Chicago area as 45 cases recorded nationwide
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
U.S. healthcare providers reeling from cyberattack
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement