Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 3:28 PM

HHS calls for naloxone at federal facilities in updated safety guidelines

By Doug Cunningham
Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health, said Thursday that updated federal facility safety guidelines will help better prepare for health emergencies. HHS and the GSA called for naloxone and emergency bleeding control supplies to be added to automatic external defibrillators to improve safety at government facilities. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health, said Thursday that updated federal facility safety guidelines will help better prepare for health emergencies. HHS and the GSA called for naloxone and emergency bleeding control supplies to be added to automatic external defibrillators to improve safety at government facilities. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and General Services Administration Thursday announced updated guidelines for federal facility safety stations for the first time in 15 years.

The new guidance calls for the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone and hemorrhagic control like Stop the Bleed to be added alongside external defibrillators at federal facilities.

Advertisement

"An emergency can happen in any setting, including our workplaces," HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine said in a statement. "We all need to be prepared to save a life anytime, anywhere."

Naloxone can successfully treat fentanyl and other opioid overdoses while hemorrhagic control can provide immediate injury care in a bleeding emergency.

Safety stations are voluntary at federal facilities and their design can differ depending on the kind of federal facility involved.

They enable "anyone located within a federal facility to access the necessary tools quickly and easily to respond to an emergency situation."

"These updated safety stations can make a critical difference, and help our workforce get home to their families if there is ever an emergency," the GSA's Krystal Brumfield said in a statement.

The safety stations can also include mental health resources.

Advertisement

This updated guidance expands the automated external defibrillators with the safety stations concept.

The goal is to allow anybody in a federal facility to get the necessary emergency response tools to effectively respond in emergencies even before outside first responder help arrives.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Florida man convicted in distributing adulterated HIV medications worth $16M
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Florida man convicted in distributing adulterated HIV medications worth $16M
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida man was convicted Thursday for his role in a nationwide scheme to illegally distribute $16.7 million of adulterated HIV drugs.
Food trends: Americans ordered healthy food, french fries in 2023
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Food trends: Americans ordered healthy food, french fries in 2023
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- While the butter board and rice paper hacks were some of the biggest viral food trends of 2023, Americans were on also on the look out for meals that could improve health and were good for the environment.
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, days after a jury awarded $148 million to two Georgia election workers defamed by Giuliani.
Rep. James Comer asks Pentagon for details on grounded Osprey aircraft
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. James Comer asks Pentagon for details on grounded Osprey aircraft
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. James Comer on Thursday asked the Defense Department to give the House Oversight Committee documents on the Osprey aircraft after a fatal crash late last month.
Cruiseline popularity, profits hit record growth in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cruiseline popularity, profits hit record growth in 2023
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- More and more Americans are shuttling off to sea to unwind, leading to a surge in popularity and profits for major cruise lines like Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean.
Unemployment filings rise slightly
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Unemployment filings rise slightly
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week increased modestly by 2,000 from the week before to a seasonally adjusted 205,000 applicants.
New York City votes to ban solitary confinement in city jails
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York City votes to ban solitary confinement in city jails
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The New York City Council voted to ban solitary confinement in city jails following recent scrutiny over inmate deaths.
Rain, snow could disrupt holiday travel; TSA says it's ready for crowds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rain, snow could disrupt holiday travel; TSA says it's ready for crowds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Three separate weather systems could dampen the holiday weekend throughout the southwestern and midwestern United States, with forecasters warning travelers to expect delays from rain and snow.
Apple Watch sales to stop after ITC rejects bid to block import ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple Watch sales to stop after ITC rejects bid to block import ban
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Apple will begin phasing out sales of Apple Watch models Thursday after an attempt to delay an import band on the accessories failed. 
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to reject a request from special counsel Jack Smith to issue a quick ruling on his claim of immunity in the election case in which he faces federal criminal charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Judge orders Giuliani to immediately start paying defamed election workers
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
Man stopped with bullet-filled diaper in carry-on at LaGuardia Airport
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
More than 300,000 units of popular air fryers recalled for burn hazard
Xfinity users forced to change passwords after hackers strike 36M customers
Xfinity users forced to change passwords after hackers strike 36M customers
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
On ground in Gaza, Israel says new military phase beginning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement