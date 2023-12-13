Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 12:43 PM

Most older Americans say health insurers should cover weight-loss drugs

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
More than four out of five older adults (83%) think insurance companies should pay for drugs that help obese people manage their weight, a new poll found. Photo by TeroVesalainen/Pixabay
More than four out of five older adults (83%) think insurance companies should pay for drugs that help obese people manage their weight, a new poll found. Photo by TeroVesalainen/Pixabay

An overwhelming majority of older Americans think health insurers and Medicare should cover the cost of weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound, a new survey has found.

More than four out of five older adults (83%) think insurance companies should pay for drugs that help obese people manage their weight, according to poll results from over 2,600 people ages 50 to 80.

Advertisement

And about three in four (76%) believe Medicare should cover weight-loss drugs, researchers at the University of Michigan National Poll and Healthy Aging found.

"Our data show the strong awareness and interest in these medications, and in access to them through insurance, alongside coverage for other weight-focused care including nutrition counseling, exercise programs and bariatric surgery," said researcher Dr. Lauren Oshman, an obesity medicine specialist and associate professor in the University of Michigan Department of Family Medicine.

Related

Weight-loss drugs have been in the spotlight since the approval of Wegovy, an injectable drug initially approved for treating Type 2 diabetes under the name Ozempic.

Advertisement

The FDA has since approved Zepbound for weight loss, a diabetes drug previously approved under the name Mounjaro.

These new medications are pricey, costing more than $12,000 a year for people who pay out of their own pockets.

But the drugs are nearly as effective as bariatric surgery in helping people with obesity lose 10% or more of their body weight, clinical trial data has shown. That's far more than obese folks typically achieve or sustain through diet and exercise.

A 2003 law currently prohibits Medicare from covering medications specifically for weight loss, although the federal insurance program can cover drugs that help people with Type 2 diabetes manage their weight, researchers said in background notes.

In the poll, researchers found wide interest among older adults for using weight-loss drugs to drop extra pounds.

About one in four poll respondents said they are overweight, and 63% of them are interested in taking a weight-loss medication.

So are 45% of those who have diabetes, regardless of their weight, results show.

The drugs appear to make a good impression as well. Among those who had ever taken a weight-loss medication, 83% said they'd do so again.

"We hope these findings will help inform policymakers and benefit plan designers who are grappling with the tradeoffs of cost and long-term benefit when it comes to these medications," Oshman said.

Advertisement

Poll results show that Ozempic/Wegovy has largely driven this new interest in weight-loss medications.

The poll found that 61% of older adults had heard of the diabetes drug Ozempic, but only 18% had heard of the version approved specifically for weight loss, Wegovy.

Other weight-loss drugs were much less familiar to poll respondents. Only 13% had heard of an older drug called phenterimine, and just 3% had heard of Qsymia, Saxenda or Contrave.

Zepbound received FDA approval for weight management after the poll was taken.

"As these medications grow in awareness and use, and insurers make decisions about coverage, it's crucial for patients who have obesity or diabetes, or who are overweight with other health problems, to talk with their healthcare providers about their options," said poll director Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, a primary care physician at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and an associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

The researchers noted that nearly all older adults in the poll said they had tried to lose weight in the past, with many exercising or changing up their diet.

"This is an important conversation in the face of a growing realization over the past decade that obesity is a chronic condition with multiple contributing factors that raises downstream risks of health problems, and that a combination of lifestyle change and medical or surgical intervention is often needed to address it," Kullgren said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The poll was conducted in July and August among 2,657 adults 50 to 80.

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more about prescription weight-loss medicines.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Plant-based diets may lower risk of diabetes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Plant-based diets may lower risk of diabetes
A healthy plant-based diet can reduce a person's risk of Type 2 diabetes by 24%, a new study has found.
Gen Z perceives more dangers than previous generations, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Gen Z perceives more dangers than previous generations, study shows
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Members of Gen Z -- those born from the late 1990s to the early 2010s -- perceive more dangers in life than previous generations, a study reveals.
Company asks FDA to approve party drug MDMA for treating PTSD
Health News // 3 hours ago
Company asks FDA to approve party drug MDMA for treating PTSD
A California company has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve MDMA, the active ingredient in party drugs like molly and ecstasy, as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
People who have siblings with dementia may face shorter life spans
Health News // 1 day ago
People who have siblings with dementia may face shorter life spans
A study involving twins suggests that if you have a sibling who develops dementia, that might not bode well for your life span.
Smoking shrinks brain, says study linking cigarettes to Alzheimer's, dementia
Health News // 17 hours ago
Smoking shrinks brain, says study linking cigarettes to Alzheimer's, dementia
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Researchers have found a new reason to quit smoking. Not only does smoking destroy the heart and lungs, it also shrinks the brain, according to researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Women less likely to die from gun injuries than men, study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Women less likely to die from gun injuries than men, study shows
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Female victims of gun violence have better outcomes than men with similar injuries, according to a study released Tuesday.
Marijuana use linked to unhealthy pregnancy outcomes
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use linked to unhealthy pregnancy outcomes
Marijuana use by expecting moms is associated with unhealthy pregnancy outcomes, especially low birth weight babies, a new study finds.
Many patients with diabetes quit Ozempic, Mounjaro within a year
Health News // 1 day ago
Many patients with diabetes quit Ozempic, Mounjaro within a year
A new study found half of patients who use a new class of injected drugs that includes blockbusters like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) quit them within a year.
Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships
Health News // 1 day ago
Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships
A new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk.
Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows
Folks who take the blockbuster weight-loss med tirzepatide (Zepbound) may regain much of the weight they lost soon after discontinuing it, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Many patients with diabetes quit Ozempic, Mounjaro within a year
Many patients with diabetes quit Ozempic, Mounjaro within a year
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Smoking shrinks brain, says study linking cigarettes to Alzheimer's, dementia
Smoking shrinks brain, says study linking cigarettes to Alzheimer's, dementia
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement