Health News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM

Many patients with diabetes quit Ozempic, Mounjaro within a year

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study found half of patients who use a new class of injected drugs that includes blockbusters like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) quit them within a year. Photo by Tesa Photography/Pixabay
Many Americans battling diabetes are turning to a new class of injected drugs that includes blockbusters like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

But a new study finds half of patients who use these "second line" therapies -- a class called GLP-1 RAs -- quit them within a year.

The main factor: Gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the researchers.

"Discontinuation is bad. It is common in all five types of [diabetes] medications, but we see significantly more in those prescribed the GLP-1 RAs," said study lead author David Liss. He's a research associate professor of general internal medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

The study was published Tuesday in the American Journal of Managed Care.

People newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes are typically first given a standby medication, metformin, to help manage their blood sugar.

But sometimes metformin isn't enough, and patients then migrate to a second-line therapy, such as a GLP-1 RA.

Besides Mounjaro and Ozempic, this class includes exenatide (Byetta), liraglutide (Saxenda) or dulaglutide (Trulicity).

In the new study, Liss' group tracked prescription adherence for more than 82,000 diabetes patients tracked between 2014 and 2017.

They looked at people taking one of five classes of diabetes meds (excluding insulin). In four of the five classes, about 38% of people stopped taking the drug within a year of switching away from metformin, the study found.

However, that number rose to 50% among those who'd been switched to a GLP-1 RA, the researchers noted.

"Presumably, the doctor is saying, 'You need to start a new medication to control your Type 2 diabetes,' and then within a year, half of them just stop and don't start another one, and that's not a good thing," Liss said in a Northwestern news release.

The study wasn't designed to pinpoint why folks quit the drugs, although gastrointestinal side effects probably play a role, the researchers said.

Those issues can also arise when folks without diabetes take a GLP-1 RA for weight loss.

Two newly approved GLP-1 RA medications -- Wegovy (a different form of semaglutide) and Zepbound (a different form of tirzepatide), are designed for weight loss.

"We know there are gastrointestinal side effects for these drugs that are currently in the news, both for patients with diabetes and patients attempting to lose weight," Liss said.

Quitting a GLP-1 RA med doesn't necessarily mean an immediate spike in blood sugar, "but discontinuation still puts these patients at greater risk for downstream hospitalizations related to diabetes," Liss warned.

His team worry that many patients may stop using their GLP-1 RA without mentioning it to their physician. That's a potentially dangerous move.

"Our results may represent a 'wake-up call' for clinicians that many of their patients were not taking the medicines that were prescribed," Liss said. "While we don't know if providers were aware of the discontinuation events observed in this study, our results highlight the need for ongoing communication between patients and prescribers over time -- around medication benefits, side effects and costs -- not just at the time of prescribing."

Find out more about this class of medications at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships
A new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk.
Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows
Folks who take the blockbuster weight-loss med tirzepatide (Zepbound) may regain much of the weight they lost soon after discontinuing it, new research shows.
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Health News // 20 hours ago
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
NEW YORK, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- If a piece of turkey becomes lodged in your throat this holiday season, experts recommend against trying to free it with cola -- an old wives' tale given new life through advice found on seemingly credible websites.
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
When an HIV-infected child known as the 'Mississippi baby' was given powerful antiretroviral drugs within hours of birth in 2013 and then appeared to be rid of HIV, people wondered if it might be replicated in other newb
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Loss of the "happiness" brain hormone serotonin might play a role in the decline of brain function as a person ages, a new study reports.
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after at least five U.S. residents have contracted the disease since July following travels to Mexico.
FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Friday approved a new sickle cell disease treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology. It's the first approved human gene editing therapy.
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
Health News // 4 days ago
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
More than half of night shift workers have at least one sleep disorder, as nocturnal labor plays havoc with body rhythms, a new study shows.
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Could blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound also lower users' odds for colon cancer? New research suggests they might.
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
Health News // 4 days ago
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupes keeps expanding, with cases doubling since the last tally, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.
