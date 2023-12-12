Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study found that withdrawing tirzepatide led to substantial regain of weight while continuing the weight-loss drug kept the weight off, over the full two years of the trial. Photo by SHVETS production/Pexels
A new study found that withdrawing tirzepatide led to substantial regain of weight while continuing the weight-loss drug kept the weight off, over the full two years of the trial. Photo by SHVETS production/Pexels

Folks who take the blockbuster weight-loss med tirzepatide (Zepbound) may regain much of the weight they lost soon after discontinuing it, new research shows.

A trial funded by Eli Lilly, the injected drug's maker, found that "in patients with obesity or overweight, withdrawing tirzepatide led to substantial regain of weight."

Advertisement

On the other hand, continuing on with tirzepatide kept the weight off, over the full two years of the trial.

Of course, sticking with drug could mean big bills for users.

Related

Medicare and Medicaid do not cover the drug, and if your private insurance doesn't cover Zepbound, it can cost over $1,000 per month. Lilly says certain commercial card savings programs it offers can reduce the monthly cost to about $550, or even lower, however.

Zepbound was approved for weight loss by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 8, and Lilly announced its availability to consumers on Dec. 6.

Advertisement

To trigger weight loss, tirzepatide mimics two hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, which stimulate the release of insulin in the body. It quells appetite and slows the rate at which food moves through the stomach, helping patients feel full.

It's the first drug in its class to compete with another weight-loss blockbuster, Wegovy.

Wegovy, made by Novo Nordisk, uses a similar active ingredient, semaglutide, which only focuses on GLP-1.

That difference appears to translate to greater weight loss with Zepbound than Wegovy, a recent study found. Zepbound has been found to prompt up to a 20.9% drop in weight at higher doses, while Wegovy patients typically see a 15% reduction in weight.

But if patients quit Zepbound, does the weight come back?

Yes, according to the new study, which was led by Dr. Louis Aronne, a professor of clinical medicine at Cornell University. He also directs the Comprehensive Weight Control Center at Weill-Cornell Medical Center, in New York City.

The research involved 670 overweight or obese people without diabetes who averaged 48 years of age. About 70% were women.

All participants first took tirzepatide for nine months. Then some were randomized to either another year taking the drug, or to a year taking a "dummy" placebo. Neither the participants nor researchers knew whether a participant was taking the active drug or the placebo.

Advertisement

By the end of trial, nearly all (89.9%) of the those who got tirzepatide for all 22 months maintained at least 80% of the weight loss they'd already experienced by the nine-month mark, Aronne's group reported.

However, that was only true for about 17% of participants who'd been switched over to the placebo shot at the nine-month mark.

By the study's end, folks who'd stuck with tirzepatide lost a quarter (25.3%) of their baseline weight, compared to about 10% weight loss for those who'd stopped taking the drug at nine months.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Side effects could occur -- people were more likely to experience "mild to moderate gastrointestinal events" while on tirzepatide long-term versus placebo, the team noted.

Aronne's team also noted that the weight regain observed after stopping tirzepatide isn't unique to the drug. At least four other trials focused on weight-loss drugs have found the same rebound effect after quitting, including one trial focused on semaglutide (Wegovy).

Together, the data suggests that "obesity is a chronic metabolic condition similar to Type 2 diabetes and hypertension requiring long-term therapy in most patients," Aronne's team said.

More information

Find out more about new weight-loss medications at the American Medical Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships
A new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk.
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Health News // 18 hours ago
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
NEW YORK, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- If a piece of turkey becomes lodged in your throat this holiday season, experts recommend against trying to free it with cola -- an old wives' tale given new life through advice found on seemingly credible websites.
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
When an HIV-infected child known as the 'Mississippi baby' was given powerful antiretroviral drugs within hours of birth in 2013 and then appeared to be rid of HIV, people wondered if it might be replicated in other newb
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Loss of the "happiness" brain hormone serotonin might play a role in the decline of brain function as a person ages, a new study reports.
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after at least five U.S. residents have contracted the disease since July following travels to Mexico.
FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Friday approved a new sickle cell disease treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology. It's the first approved human gene editing therapy.
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
Health News // 3 days ago
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
More than half of night shift workers have at least one sleep disorder, as nocturnal labor plays havoc with body rhythms, a new study shows.
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Could blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound also lower users' odds for colon cancer? New research suggests they might.
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
Health News // 4 days ago
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupes keeps expanding, with cases doubling since the last tally, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
Health News // 4 days ago
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
The Biden administration is flexing some federal muscle in its push for lower drug prices, warning pharmaceutical companies that it might use its authority to cancel patent protections if a medication costs too much.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement