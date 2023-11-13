Nick Jonas joins national campaign to 'See The Signs' of diabetes

Singer Nick Jonas, who lives with diabetes, joined Beyond Type 1 on Monday to launch a new national campaign to help people identify the symptoms of diabetes. "I'm proud to launch the SeeTheSigns campaign to give people the tools they need to discern the indicators and ultimately receive a diagnosis." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nick Jonas teamed up with Beyond Type 1 on Monday to announce a new national campaign called "See The Signs," to help people identify the symptoms of diabetes, which if undiagnosed could lead to long-term complications or even death. According to Beyond Type 1, 8.5 million Americans are currently living with undiagnosed and untreated diabetes. Advertisement

"For every two people in the world living with type 1 diabetes, there's a third person who has died due to a missed diagnosis or a lack of access to care," said Jonas, who lives with type 1 diabetes.

"I was lucky to receive my diagnosis at age 13 when my mom noticed the signs -- but many aren't as lucky. Now that I'm a parent myself, I'm proud to launch the SeeTheSigns campaign to give people the tools they need to discern the indicators and ultimately receive a diagnosis," Jonas added.

Among the symptoms of diabetes that could go unnoticed are excessive thirst, frequent urination, exhaustion and unexplained weight loss. Other common symptoms include blurry vision, numb or tingling hands or feet, dry skin, cuts or sores that heal slowly, frequent urinary tract infections and frequent yeast infections.

The symptoms can quickly turn into a life-threatening condition for those with type 1 diabetes, called diabetic ketoacidosis, which can lead to a "diabetic coma."

For those with unchecked type 2 diabetes, the symptoms can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, the loss of eyesight, limb loss or even death.

"The global diabetes crisis has reached a tipping point," said Beyond Type 1 Chief Executive Officer Deborah Dugan. "More than 1.3 billion people worldwide are projected to live with diabetes by 2050, with increasing rates among Black and Hispanic populations."

"It is imperative that we as individuals are able to recognize the symptoms and speak up for the sake of our health. Diabetes can be life-threatening, but it doesn't have to be. Learning how to See The Signs is a critical first step toward saving lives and improving well-being across the globe," Dugan said.

The new diabetes campaign leverages social platforms, such as TikTok, to reach wider audiences in both English and Spanish. Jonas is using social media to mobilize hundreds of ambassadors, influencers and supporters to speak up about their symptoms in order to reach an estimated 150 million viewers.

"If you #SeeTheSigns of diabetes, get to a healthcare provider and ask for a blood sugar check ASAP," Beyond Type 1 wrote in a post Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I urge anyone who wants to join the fight against diabetes to support Beyond Type 1," Jonas said. "Together, we can save lives, reduce suffering and help people with diabetes not only survive -- but truly thrive."