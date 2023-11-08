Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 6:43 PM

FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss

By Patrick Hilsman

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the use of a new weight-management treatment offered by Indiana-based drug maker Lilly.

FDA officials authorized Zepbound, the brand name for tirzepatide that is manufactured by Indianapolis-based Lilly, for approval to be prescribed as a weight-management treatment, paving the way for more people to gain access to pharmaceutical options for weight loss.

Advertisement

Zepbound already is FDA-approved as a treatment for diabetes under the trade name Mounjaro.

"In light of increasing rates of both obesity and overweight in the United States, today's approval addresses an unmet medical need," said the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research director John Sharretts.

According to the FDA, Zepbound works by activating hormone receptors in the intestinal tract to suppress appetite.

In medical trials, non-diabetic participants taking the medication lost about 18% of body weight in comparison to participants taking a placebo.

Treatments for obesity that also serve as diabetes medication have been controversial in the past because of criticism from medical professionals that they can affect supply chains for diabetic patients when the medicines are prescribed off-label.

Advertisement

In June, the FDA listed Mounjaro as experiencing some supply chain issues.

Lilly leadership celebrated Wednesday's approval.

"Research now shows that the body may respond to a calorie-deficit diet by increasing hunger and reducing feelings of fullness, making weight loss more difficult. Lilly is aiming to eliminate misperceptions about this disease and transform how it can be managed," said Lilly Diabetes and Obesity's president of global medical affairs Leonard Glass.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
Health News // 8 hours ago
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
For smokers and former smokers, getting annual CT scans of the chest to catch lung cancers early dramatically improves survival, new research shows.
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
Health News // 8 hours ago
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
A surgical team saved a man by removing his infected lungs and replacing them with an engineered "artificial lung" supported by breast implants while awaiting a double-lung transplant.
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday called for urgent action in ending the increase of newborn syphilis cases and warning about the spike in sexually transmitted infections.
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Hundreds of clinics may be using false and misleading statements in online advertising to sell off-label and unapproved ketamine -- an injectable, short-acting anesthetic -- to treat mental health conditions and pain.
Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
LONDON, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Blood tests can reliably detect warning signs of inflammatory bowel disease much earlier than previously thought, paving the way for preventative or prophylactic action to be taken before the illness progresses.
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
When doctors advise patients to lose weight, an optimistic approach is more likely to get results.
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Amid reports of more illnesses and additional product recalls, U.S. health officials have expanded their investigation into potentially lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon pureed fruit.
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Health News // 2 days ago
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones might prove a feasible way to deliver lifesaving defibrillators to cardiac arrests in remote areas, a new research simulation suggests.
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
Health News // 2 days ago
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
An experimental pacemaker is able to partially recharge its own battery by using heartbeats to generate fresh electrical energy, researchers report.
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Health News // 2 days ago
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two new preliminary studies on recreational marijuana use and health strengthen existing evidence that regular intake negatively impacts heart and brain health, according to the American Heart Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement