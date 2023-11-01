Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 10:01 AM

Researchers develop blood test to assess risk for ALS

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed an environmental risk score that will allow them to assess a person's risk for developing ALS, as well as their survival after diagnosis. Photo AhmadArdity/Pixabay
Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed an environmental risk score that will allow them to assess a person's risk for developing ALS, as well as their survival after diagnosis. Photo AhmadArdity/Pixabay

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS, is debilitating and has no cure.

Now, researchers at the University of Michigan have developed an environmental risk score that will allow them to assess a person's risk for developing ALS, as well as their survival after diagnosis.

Advertisement

Toxins such as pesticides and carcinogenic PCBs affect a person's risk of developing and dying from ALS.

The risk score uses samples of patients' blood.

Related

"For the first time, we have a means collecting a tube of blood and looking at a person's risk for ALS based on being exposed to scores of toxins in the environment," said study first author Dr. Stephen Goutman. He is director of the Pranger ALS Clinic at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

To study this, the researchers obtained more than 250 blood samples from people in Michigan both with and without ALS.

The investigators calculated individual risk and survival models using 36 organic pollutants. Several of those pollutants were significantly associated with ALS risk.

Risk for developing ALS was most strongly seen with a mixture of pesticides in the blood. Someone with the highest exposure had double the risk compared to someone in the lowest group of exposure.

Advertisement

"Our results emphasize the importance of understanding the breadth of environmental pollution and its effects on ALS and other diseases," senior author Dr. Eva Feldman said in a university news release. She is director of the NeuroNetwork for Emerging Therapies at Michigan Medicine.

Previous research by this team had found elevated levels of pesticides in the blood of patients with ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The team later showed that exposure to organic pollutants advances ALS progression and contributes to worse outcomes.

"When we can assess environmental pollutants using available blood samples, that moves us toward a future where we can assess disease risk and shape prevention strategies," Feldman said.

"Environmental risk scores have been robustly associated with other diseases, including cancers, especially when coupled with genetic risk," she added. "This is a burgeoning application that should be further studied as we deal with the consequences of pollutants being detected throughout the globe."

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry.

The research was supported by the National ALS Registry/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. National Institutes of Health and others.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke has more on ALS.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
Health News // 7 hours ago
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
A nasal spray flu vaccine that you can take or give at home is on the horizon.
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
The antiviral drug Paxlovid is great at treating COVID-19 infections, but a new study casts doubt on its effectiveness at preventing symptoms associated with long COVID.
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
Health News // 22 hours ago
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
The ancient art of tai chi, plus a modern twist, may help older adults reverse mild declines in brain power, a new clinical trial reveals.
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
Health News // 1 day ago
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- With Barbie on wheels topping the Google list of most-searched Halloween costumes, experts caution trick-or-treaters and partygoers that in-line skating can lead to serious injuries.
Patients with endometriosis may have greater risk of complications with hysterectomy
Health News // 23 hours ago
Patients with endometriosis may have greater risk of complications with hysterectomy
Patients living with endometriosis are more likely to have complications during and after a hysterectomy, new research indicates.
FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
Federal regulators are warning consumers to stop using eyedrops and gels from several major brands after finding unsanitary conditions in a manufacturing plant.
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
Health News // 1 day ago
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
A cheap, do-it-yourself air purifier is powerful enough to effectively protect a home from free-floating flu and COVID-19 viruses, according to test results from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
Health News // 2 days ago
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
As sweltering summer days become more common, the number of Americans who die of heat-related heart problems or strokes could soar over the next few decades, a new study projects.
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
Health News // 4 days ago
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group have announced a recall of an infant/toddler activity center due to injuries.
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found in a new study that intermittent fasting, in which people only eat during a specific stretch each day, appears to be more effective than limiting calories.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement