Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 9:51 AM

Many Americans who need care live far from a neurologist

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Among more than 563,000 people on Medicare, more than 17% traveled long distances to their neurologist, averaging 81 miles one way and 90 minutes travel time. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay
Among more than 563,000 people on Medicare, more than 17% traveled long distances to their neurologist, averaging 81 miles one way and 90 minutes travel time. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay

Many Medicare patients can't get help close to home for brain and nervous system issues.

Nearly 1 in 5 Medicare recipients in the United States live at least 50 miles from their neurologist.

Advertisement

"Our study found a substantial travel burden exists for some people with neurologic conditions, including people living in areas with fewer neurologists and rural areas," said study author Dr. Brian Callaghan, head of the American Academy of Neurology's Health Services Research Subcommittee.

"We also found that people who traveled long distances were less likely to return for a follow‐up visit with a neurologist," Callaghan said in an academy news release.

Read More

Data came from more than 563,000 people on Medicare (average age: 70) who saw a neurologist at least once during the one-year study. More than 17% traveled long distances to their neurologist, averaging 81 miles one way and 90 minutes travel time.

Advertisement

Those who had neurologists closer to home traveled an average 13 miles to appointments. Average travel time: 22 minutes.

"Travel distance can be a serious barrier to care for people with chronic neurologic conditions," said Dr. Carlayne Jackson, president of the American Academy of Neurology.

"The American Academy of Neurology is committed to improving access to high-quality neurologic care because consistent access to specialized care from a neurologist is essential to help people manage their symptoms and minimize risks of dangerous complications and side effects," she said in the release.

About 40% of study participants with brain and spinal cord cancers; 30% with ALS, and 23% with MS traveled long distances to appointments.

Patients in areas with the fewest neurologists -- about 10 for every 100,000 Medicare recipients -- were three times more likely to travel a long distance than people living in areas with the most neurologists, 50 per 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

People in rural areas were five times more likely to travel long distances than people in urban areas.

Those who traveled long distances to see their primary care physician had triple the odds of long-distance travel to see a neurologist.

Preferences also factor in.

Nearly one-third of participants bypassed the nearest neurologist by 20 miles or more, the study found. About 7% of people crossed state lines for neurologic care.

Advertisement

"It is possible some people bypass the nearest neurologist as a matter of preference for a particular physician or they may need to travel farther to reach neurologists with shorter wait times," Callaghan said.

Among 165,000 participants who visited a neurologist for the first time within the study's first three months, 62,000 had at least one follow-up visit with the same neurologist. Those who traveled long distances were 26% less likely to have a follow-up visit compared to those without long-distance travel.

"Our results suggest that policymakers should investigate feasible and affordable ways to improve necessary access to neurologic care, especially in areas with low availability of neurologists and in rural communities," said study author Chun Chieh (Anna) Lin of Ohio State University. "Interventions such as telemedicine can improve access to care. Future research should examine the differences in health outcomes between people who must travel long distances for care and those who do not."

The study was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Future research should look at the impact of telemedicine, the authors said.

Researchers were able to measure travel only for patients who completed neurologist visits, not those who were unable to see the doctor. The results may not be the same for people not covered by Medicare.

Advertisement

Study findings were published Wednesday in the online issue of Neurology.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on neurologic diseases.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Health News // 5 hours ago
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. and local hospitals are seeking to promote greater awareness about sepsis and better combat what is an immune response to infection that can result in chills, rapid breathing, confusion and sometimes death.
Socializing face-to-face brings greater mental boost than social media
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Socializing face-to-face brings greater mental boost than social media
For a needed mood boost, skip social media and strike up an in-person conversation with someone instead. Face-to-face socializing boosts mood more than screen time, a new study finds.
Digestive issues linked to loneliness, depression among seniors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Digestive issues linked to loneliness, depression among seniors
A lot of older adults have digestive diseases that can be debilitating. They can also be linked to loneliness and depression, a new study says.
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Health News // 8 hours ago
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Using both tobacco and marijuana is tied to significantly higher odds for depression and anxiety, a new study suggests.
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at King's College London said on Wednesday that a new study found that depression and the risk of depression are linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys and girls.
Fall allergy forecast calls for a bad season for over a dozen states
Health News // 22 hours ago
Fall allergy forecast calls for a bad season for over a dozen states
Autumn allergy season is nearing its peak in the United States, and AccuWeather forecasters say it could be a bad one for allergy sufferers in more than a dozen states.
CDC recommends new COVID-19 booster for Americans 6 months and older
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC recommends new COVID-19 booster for Americans 6 months and older
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending ahead of the winter season that all Americans aged 6 months and older receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot to protect against serious illness.
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Bolstering the notion that a strong body equals a strong mind, new research indicates that the more inactive seniors are, the higher their risk for dementia.
Blood transfusion has slim chance of causing brain hemorrhage
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood transfusion has slim chance of causing brain hemorrhage
It's possible that the cause of spontaneous, recurring brain hemorrhages can be passed through blood transfusion, researchers say.
Young people who vape more likely to report chronic stress
Health News // 2 days ago
Young people who vape more likely to report chronic stress
Young people who vape are more likely to experience chronic stress, though it isn't clear whether it was the stress that brought on the vaping or the vaping that caused the stress, investigators say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Battle intensifies against sepsis, a condition that can kill
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Sedentary behavior linked to higher risk of dementia
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Study: Depression linked to different inflammatory proteins in boys, girls
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Using both tobacco and marijuana linked to higher risk of depression, anxiety
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement