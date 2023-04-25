Trending
Health News
April 25, 2023 / 11:22 PM

FDA grants accelerated approval for drug to treat rare form of ALS

By Darryl Coote
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted accelerated approval to Biogen's spinal injection treatment for a rare form of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease. File Photo byCJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted accelerated approval to Biogen's spinal injection treatment for a rare form of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease. File Photo byCJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Regulators with the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday signed off on accelerated approval for Biogen's tofersen injection to treat those who suffer from a rare form of the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is better known by its initials, ALS.

The drug, which will be sold under the brand name Qalsody, is administered to patients as three 100 mg spinal injections at 14-day intervals, followed by a maintenance dose every 28 days after.

The treatment is for ALS in adults who have a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 gene, which is a form of the deadly disease that affects about 2% of the 16,000 to 32,000 Americans with ALS, according to the FDA.

It was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program which seeks to rapidly make available drugs that treat serious conditions where there are unmet medical needs.

RELATED Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's

According to the regulators, tofersen was given approval as it showed in a 28-week trial to have reduced levels of NfL, a protein that neurons release when they are damaged, which indicates neurodegeneration.

"The findings are reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit in patients," the FDA said in its announcement Tuesday. "The observed reduction in NfL was consistent across all subgroups based on sex, disease duration since symptom onset, site of onset and use of other medications for ALS treatment."

According to Biogen, tofersen is the first approved treatment targeting a genetic cause of ALS.

RELATED Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now

"For more than a decade, Biogen has been steadfast in our commitment to pursuing treatments for ALS, and I want to thank the scientists as well as the entire ALS community who have all worked tirelessly to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to people with SOD1-ALS," Christopher Vienhacher, president and chief executive officer of Biogen, said Tuesday in a statement.

"Today also marks a pivotal moment in ALS research as we gained, for the first time, consensus that neurofilament can be used as a surrogate marker reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in SOD1-ALS. We believe this important scientific advancement will further accelerate innovative drug development for ALS."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, affects motor neurons that control voluntary muscle movement, such as chewing and walking, and is a progressive disease that has no cure and no effective treatment to reverse degeneration, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

RELATED FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults

