FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes

May 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved new medication to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as "hot flashes," that are associated with menopause.

The medication, which goes by the brand name Veozah and generic name fezolinetant, works by blocking the neurokinin 3 receptor, which helps the body regulate temperature. The medication is the first medication that focuses on inhibiting the NK3 receptor to be approved by the FDA.

"Patients taking Veozah should take one 45 milligram pill orally, once a day, with or without food," the FDA said in a statement Friday. "The pill should be taken at the same time every day."

Hormonal treatments for hot flashes already are widely available but cannot be taken safely by patients with a history of stroke, heart attack, vaginal bleeding, blood clots, or liver disease.

Because Veozah is not hormonal, it will be available to patients who were previously unable to receive treatment.

The medication was tested in a series of randomized clinical trials against placebos.

The FDA warns that patients will require bloodwork prior to being prescribed Veozah due to the risk of elevated hepatic transaminase, also known as liver injury. The FDA advises patients taking Veozah to contact their physician if they experience symptoms of liver injury which include, yellowing of the skin, vomiting, and nausea.

According to the FDA, the common side effects for Veozah include diarrhea, back pain, insomnia, and abdominal pain.