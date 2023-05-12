Trending
May 12, 2023 / 6:07 PM

FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes

By Patrick Hilsman

May 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved new medication to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as "hot flashes," that are associated with menopause.

The medication, which goes by the brand name Veozah and generic name fezolinetant, works by blocking the neurokinin 3 receptor, which helps the body regulate temperature. The medication is the first medication that focuses on inhibiting the NK3 receptor to be approved by the FDA.

"Patients taking Veozah should take one 45 milligram pill orally, once a day, with or without food," the FDA said in a statement Friday. "The pill should be taken at the same time every day."

Hormonal treatments for hot flashes already are widely available but cannot be taken safely by patients with a history of stroke, heart attack, vaginal bleeding, blood clots, or liver disease.

Because Veozah is not hormonal, it will be available to patients who were previously unable to receive treatment.

The medication was tested in a series of randomized clinical trials against placebos.

The FDA warns that patients will require bloodwork prior to being prescribed Veozah due to the risk of elevated hepatic transaminase, also known as liver injury. The FDA advises patients taking Veozah to contact their physician if they experience symptoms of liver injury which include, yellowing of the skin, vomiting, and nausea.

According to the FDA, the common side effects for Veozah include diarrhea, back pain, insomnia, and abdominal pain.

Latest Headlines

Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers
Maintaining a healthy weight may be important for reducing the risk of gastrointestinal cancer, a new study suggests.
Severe obesity linked to faster decline of immunity after COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 9 hours ago
Severe obesity linked to faster decline of immunity after COVID-19 vaccine
Severely obese people may need more frequent COVID-19 booster shots to keep their immunity going, new research suggests.
Case study links tainted eye drops to vision loss months before CDC alert
Health News // 9 hours ago
Case study links tainted eye drops to vision loss months before CDC alert
Months before U.S. health officials warned that tainted eye drops were causing vision loss and even death, a Cleveland woman lost the sight in her eye in a case that puzzled her doctors.
CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City
Health News // 22 hours ago
CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City
May 11 (UPI) -- Two cases of a rare, highly contagious and severe type of ringworm have been reported in New York City, marking the first cases in the United States.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows
A gene-targeted personalized vaccine may delay the return of pancreatic cancer according to a small, but promising, trial.
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
Health News // 1 day ago
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
May 11 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that mpox, formerly monkeypox, is no longer a global health emergency.
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the supplemental approval Alzheimer's disease drug Rexulti which deals with agitation.
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Poor sleep brought on by sleep apnea may ultimately undermine the brain health of older men and women, new research suggests.
People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows
May 11 (UPI) -- A new study examining sleep apnea suggests that those with the disorder may be at higher risk of what is called long COVID.
Methadone treatment may curb use of fentanyl, heroin, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Methadone treatment may curb use of fentanyl, heroin, study shows
When people receive methadone treatment for opioid use disorder, their use of the dangerous drugs heroin and fentanyl significantly declines, a new study shows.
