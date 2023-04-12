Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 12, 2023 / 11:04 AM

Treating high blood pressure in 30s may protect brain health

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study suggests that treating high blood pressure in young and middle-aged adults may help prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease later on, especially in men. Photo by agilemktg1/Flickr
A new study suggests that treating high blood pressure in young and middle-aged adults may help prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease later on, especially in men. Photo by agilemktg1/Flickr

Be forewarned: High blood pressure in your 30s may lead to poorer brain health in your 70s.

A new study suggests that treating the condition in young and middle-aged adults may help prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease later on, especially in men.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers examined brain scans of older adults who had high blood pressure in their 30s. They were compared to older adults with normal blood pressure.

Those in the high blood pressure group had two key markers associated with dementia -- significantly lower regional brain volumes and worse white matter integrity.

RELATED Implant may treat low blood pressure after spinal cord injury

Negative changes in some brain regions, including decreased gray matter volume and frontal cortex volume, were stronger in men.

Researchers said the differences may be related to the protective benefits of estrogen before menopause.

"Treatment for dementia is extremely limited, so identifying modifiable risk and protective factors over the life course is key to reducing disease burden," said first author Kristen George, an assistant professor of public health sciences at University of California, Davis.

Advertisement

George noted that high blood pressure is "an incredibly common" and treatable risk factor associated with dementia.

"This study indicates hypertension status in early adulthood is important for brain health decades later," she said in a university news release.

Data for the study came from 427 people who participated in aging studies conducted between 1964 and 1985. Participants included Asian, Black, Hispanic and white individuals.

RELATED Therapy that targets tumor cells may fight neuroblastoma cancer in children

Two blood pressure readings taken when participants were between the ages of 30 and 40 offered researchers information about whether their blood pressure was high, trending toward high or normal at that time.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans done between 2017 and 2022 gave the team information about participants' brain health.

The scans of participants who had high blood pressure or who were on the verge of it had less cerebral gray matter volume and less volume in the frontal cortex, as well as lower fractional anisotropy, a measure of brain connectivity. Scores for men with high blood pressure were lower than those for women.

A normal blood pressure level is below 130/80 mmHg. About 47% of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About half of men and 44% of women have high blood pressure. Rates are highest in Black adults (56%), followed by white adults (48%), Asian adults (46%) and Hispanic adults (39%).

Advertisement

Between the ages of 35 and 64, the study said, Black adults are 50% more likely to have high blood pressure than their white counterparts.

"This study truly demonstrates the importance of early life risk factors and that to age well, you need to take care of yourself throughout life -- heart health is brain health," said senior author Rachel Whitmer, a professor of public health sciences and neurology and chief of the Division of Epidemiology at UC Davis.

"We are excited to be able to continue following these participants and to uncover more about what one can do in early life to set yourself up for healthy brain aging in late life," she said in the release.

Researchers offered several caveats about their findings.

They noted they were unable to examine racial and ethnic differences because the study population was small, and they recommended interpreting results on sex differences with caution. In addition, they noted that MRI data was available only from one point late in life and could not provide specific evidence of neurodegeneration over time.

The study was published recently in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on high blood pressure.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men

Latest Headlines

Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
April 12 (UPI) -- People with mild cognitive impairment who think positively about aging are more likely to recover memory than those who think negatively, according to a new study produced by the Yale School of Public Health.
EPA to limit use of ethylene oxide in medical sterilization plants
Health News // 1 hour ago
EPA to limit use of ethylene oxide in medical sterilization plants
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed limiting the use of a chemical used to clean medical equipment in sterilizing plants because it also raises cancer risks for workers.
Few Americans on Medicaid receive residential treatment for opioid addiction
Health News // 1 hour ago
Few Americans on Medicaid receive residential treatment for opioid addiction
The United States is in the middle of an opioid crisis, yet new research shows that only about 7% of Americans on Medicaid who have opioid use disorder receive residential treatment.
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Health News // 21 hours ago
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
April 11 (UPI) -- Sexually transmitted infections hit a record high in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates
Over the past few years, the escalating opioid crisis has touched off a complex debate about how best to reign in suicide risk among patients who are prescribed the addictive painkillers.
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
The so-called "Medicaid cliff" is a perennial threat for millions of American seniors whose incomes put them just above the poverty line.
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
April 10 (UPI) -- A new report, released by the University of Pittsburgh, found smoking mint-flavored e-cigarettes is associated with poorer lung function compared to menthol-free vaping.
Justice Department seeks judicial stay to keep abortion drug available
Health News // 1 day ago
Justice Department seeks judicial stay to keep abortion drug available
April 10 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and pharmaceutical company Danco Laboratories have requested an appeals court block a federal judge's ruling that would suspend the approval of mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill.
Intermittent fasting may prevent Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent fasting may prevent Type 2 diabetes
New research suggests that intermittent fasting may beat low-calorie diets when it comes to preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk people.
ChatGPT may offer accurate answers to breast cancer questions
Health News // 1 day ago
ChatGPT may offer accurate answers to breast cancer questions
ChatGPT, the AI chatbot everyone is talking about, can often give reliable answers to questions about breast cancer, a new study finds. But it's not yet ready to replace your physician.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
Too much screen time may raise risk of mental health disorders among kids
Too much screen time may raise risk of mental health disorders among kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement