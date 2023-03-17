Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 17, 2023 / 12:40 PM

Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Breast cancer, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure are common among Black women with a hair loss condition called central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia. Photo by Phimchanok Srisuriyamart/Pixabay
Breast cancer, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure are common among Black women with a hair loss condition called central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia. Photo by Phimchanok Srisuriyamart/Pixabay

Hair loss can be devastating for women, but the condition can also signal additional health problems.

An American Academy of Dermatology expert offers information about the types of hair loss seen in women with darker skin tones, common types of medical conditions associated with hair loss and treatment options.

Advertisement

"Research shows that women who experience hair loss can also have other medical conditions like diabetes, acne and breast cancer," said Dr. Valerie Callender, professor of dermatology at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

"By recognizing the signs of hair loss and seeing your dermatologist as soon as possible, you may be able to limit the progression, hold on to the hair you have, and discover any other underlying medical conditions you may have," she said in an academy news release.

RELATED Interest in cosmetic surgery lifts as patients inject money saved during pandemic

One condition -- central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA) -- causes hair loss in the center of the scalp. This is the most common type of hair loss seen in women with darker skin tones, affecting nearly 15% of Black women.

Advertisement

Early detection is important because CCCA can cause scarring by destroying hair follicles. Once the hair follicle scars completely, regrowth becomes difficult and hair loss can be permanent.

A dermatologist can diagnose this condition and work on a treatment plan, which can include antibiotics, topical steroid medication or corticosteroid injections, offering pain relief and freedom from itching. It can also prevent scarring from getting worse.

RELATED Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%

Breast cancer, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure are common among Black women with CCCA, Callender said. A dermatologist may be able to provide a woman with information on whether the hair loss may be symptom of another disease.

Female pattern hair loss is also common, affecting millions of women of all skin tones.

With this hereditary condition, the hair thins mainly on the top of the scalp. It usually starts with a widening of the center hair part. Many women with female pattern hair loss also have acne because of increased hormones, Callender said. Menopause and high blood pressure are also common as female pattern hair loss progresses.

RELATED U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows

A possible treatment for this is minoxidil, which can reduce hair loss, stimulate hair growth and strengthen existing strands of hair. You can buy products containing this at the drug store, but a dermatologist may be able to provide you with a higher dosage available with a prescription.

Advertisement

Hairstyles that tightly pull the hair can cause traction alopecia, which is common in women with darker skin tones due to hair styling.

"One of the first things I ask my patients who have a history of braids is if it hurts when their hair is braided," Callender said. "Getting your hair done shouldn't hurt, so if they have pain, it's an indicator that they could be developing traction alopecia."

A person can still maintain a sense of style, but with a looser 'do or by avoiding frequent use of styles that pull hair.

Ingredients in hair products are also important, Callender said. While women with darker skin tones, particularly those of African descent, have hair that tends to be coarse, dry and fragile, some shampoos for dandruff and other scalp disorders can further dry out hair, leading to breakage. Shampoos and hair products should contain ingredients that moisturize hair such as vitamins A and E, jojoba oil and shea butter.

"When treatments are not effective to prevent hair loss, a permanent solution is to consider a hair transplant, which creates natural-looking results," Callender said. "Hair transplants are most effective in patients with traction alopecia and female pattern hair loss. While patients with CCCA aren't always ideal candidates for a hair transplant due to scarring, it is possible for them to have success. A board-certified dermatologist can determine if a hair transplant is the right option."

Advertisement

Callender is scheduled to make a presentation on hair loss at a meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, in New Orleans, March 17-21.

More information

The Journal of the American Medical Association has more on common causes of hair loss.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

More patients concerned about allergic reactions to metal implants
Health News // 1 hour ago
More patients concerned about allergic reactions to metal implants
Many patients worry that receiving a metal implant might set off their metal allergy, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Elite soccer players have higher risk of dementia, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Elite soccer players have higher risk of dementia, study shows
New research shows that elite European soccer players are more likely than the average person to develop dementia.
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
March 16 (UPI) -- The percentage of mothers who died while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of their pregnancy grew at an alarming rate in 2021, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Health News // 17 hours ago
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
March 16 (UPI) -- A third drug company is cutting the price of insulin to $35, following competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in heeding pressure from the Biden administration.
Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid
Health News // 17 hours ago
Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid
March 16 (UPI) -- A panel of independent advisors Thursday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer.
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
March 16 (UPI) -- A new study that looked at common, meat-free alternatives created with legumes found they can trigger peanut and soybean allergies in some people. Researchers said that should signal a warning.
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Women with multiple sclerosis who want to undergo fertility treatment can do so without worry, according to a new study.
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Health News // 1 day ago
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Alzheimer's is one of the most common and serious diseases of aging, yet many older adults with memory issues are not telling their doctors about their struggles.
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
March 15 (UPI) -- A new analysis of drugs under development shows that too few antibiotics needed to handle potentially dangerous pathogens are being developed.
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
March 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will discuss whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for full approval during a meeting Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement