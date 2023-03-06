Advertisement
Health News
March 6, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Cell injections could provide lasting relief of low back pain

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Most patients who received an injection of VIA Disc received back pain relief that lasted at least three years, researchers reported. Photo by kevin120415/Pixabay
Most patients who received an injection of VIA Disc received back pain relief that lasted at least three years, researchers reported. Photo by kevin120415/Pixabay

An injection that relieves low back pain by helping damaged spinal discs regenerate appears to have sustained benefits, new clinical trial data show.

Most patients who received an injection of VIA Disc received back pain relief that lasted at least three years, said lead researcher Dr. Douglas Beall, chief of radiology at Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma in Edmond.

Advertisement

About 60% of patients had a 50% or better improvement in their pain three years after treatment, results showed, while more than 70% had a greater than 20-point improvement in movement and function.

"This is durable relief out through 36 months," said Beall, who is scheduled to present these findings Monday at a meeting of the Society for Interventional Radiology, in Phoenix. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

RELATED Study suggests CBD heightens impairing effects of THC in edibles

VIA Disc -- the trade name for viable disc allograft supplementation -- is a blend of bone marrow cells and ground-up spinal disc tissue from donors, Beall said.

Advertisement

The cells are "one of the precursors to forming disc," Beall said.

They are selected from exactly the area where they're precursors to form the disc material, tested for their capability to renew and differentiate from other cells and then mixed with the allograft (disc material) and injected.

RELATED Staring at screens could strain cervical spine, cause 'tech neck'

Once injected, the VIA Disc blend of cells and donor tissue encourages the cells within a damaged disc to regenerate with healthy tissue, Beall said.

Degenerative disc disease is the leading cause of chronic low back pain, and occurs when the rubbery discs that provide cushion between the bones of the spine begin to wear away.

The spinal bones start to rub together and are more likely to pinch nerves as they get closer to each other, causing pain and reducing movement and flexibility.

RELATED Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal

The clinical trial initially involved 218 patients randomly injected with either VIA Disc or a saline solution as a control group. After one year, the VIA Disc patients had a peak 56% improvement in their pain and function compared with a 45% improvement in the saline patients.

To see if the VIA Disc patients would do any better as the years rolled by, researchers recruited a smaller group of patients to an extension of the trial.

Advertisement

After two years, VIA Disc patients had a 41% improvement compared to 22% for the saline group, Beall said.

At the two-year mark, about 35% of the patients in the VIA Disc group were re-treated for their back pain, compared with 50% of the patients who received saline, Beall said.

All those re-treated received the VIA Disc injection, and at three years out, the entire group had a 51% improvement in pain and function, results showed.

"There were no persistent significant adverse effects," Beall said. "This was well-tolerated and very safe."

The clinical trial was funded by VIVEX Biologics, maker of VIA Disc. The treatment is being evaluated for approval as a biologic product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Beall said.

These results indicate that "viable disc allograft supplementation is the ultimate treatment for degenerative disc disease," said Dr. Stanley Golovac, an interventional pain specialist and chief medical officer for Healent.com.

"This allograft treatment is an important advancement in how we treat this disease because it offers patients lasting improvement both in chronic low back pain and in their quality of life," he added. "The implications for this study are far-reaching, as the treatment offers many people who suffer from low back pain a path to improved function and durable pain relief."

Advertisement

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about degenerative disc disease.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Nexletol may reduce high cholesterol in those who can't tolerate statins
Health News // 32 minutes ago
Nexletol may reduce high cholesterol in those who can't tolerate statins
Not everyone can tolerate statins to reduce their high cholesterol, but now a new study finds the medication bempedoic acid (Nexletol) reduced the combined rate of bad cardiovascular events by 13%.
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Health News // 6 hours ago
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Sewage-polluted Southern California coastal waters become airborne in sea spray aerosol, and can spread to people on land, even beyond the beach, according to a new study.
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
March 4 (UPI) -- Bempedoic acid taken alone reduces cholesterol and heart attacks in patients who can't tolerate statins, according to a clinical research published Saturday in New England Journal of Medicine..
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts warn against putting lip balm on eyelids
Don't put lip balm on your eyelid, even if you saw it on TikTok. It's bad for your eyes, according to a Michigan Medicine expert.
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
Health News // 3 days ago
50 U.S. medical, science organizations launch group to fight health misinformation
Alarmed by the increasing spread of medical misinformation, 50 U.S. medical and science organizations have announced the formation of a new group that aims to debunk fake health news.
Most gun owners keep guns unlocked in case of emergency
Health News // 3 days ago
Most gun owners keep guns unlocked in case of emergency
Locking up firearms can help prevent injury and death, yet a majority of gun owners say they keep at least one gun unlocked in case of emergency.
Embolization could provide relief from enlarged prostate without drugs
Health News // 3 days ago
Embolization could provide relief from enlarged prostate without drugs
Men suffering from an enlarged prostate can receive long-term relief from a minimally invasive procedure that partially blocks blood flow to the gland, new research reports.
Patients with long COVID may have lower levels of brain oxygen, cognitive problems
Health News // 3 days ago
Patients with long COVID may have lower levels of brain oxygen, cognitive problems
People who have long COVID -- lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection -- may also have lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems and psychiatric troubles, such as anxiety and depression.
AI model can predict cancer survival chances by reading doctor notes
Health News // 3 days ago
AI model can predict cancer survival chances by reading doctor notes
March 2 (UPI) -- A new AI model developed by a team of researchers in Canada can accurately predict whether a patient will survive cancer by reading notes from their doctor.
Concussions impact NFL players' cognition years later, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Concussions impact NFL players' cognition years later, study shows
March 2 (UPI) -- A study released Thursday has found that former professional football players who have suffered from concussions perform worse in cognitive tests than those who haven't played the game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Study suggests bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol, risk of heart attack
Embolization could provide relief from enlarged prostate without drugs
Embolization could provide relief from enlarged prostate without drugs
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Study: 1 in 5 patients at risk for cardiovascular disease refuses to take statins
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Sex attacks on teen girls rose during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC finds
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Polluted coastal water can spread inland in sea spray
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement