Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Staring at screens could strain cervical spine, cause 'tech neck'

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
People can experience muscle stiffness, joint inflammation, pinched nerves, arthritis, and even bone spurs or herniated discs from long time spent bending their necks to look at electronic devices. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
People can experience muscle stiffness, joint inflammation, pinched nerves, arthritis, and even bone spurs or herniated discs from long time spent bending their necks to look at electronic devices. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

If you spend hours a day scrolling on your smartphone or tablet, you might get "tech neck."

"Humans are upright creatures, and our bodies aren't designed to look down for long periods of time, which puts extra pressure on the cervical spine," said Dr. Kavita Trivedi, associate medical director of the Spine Center at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Advertisement

Americans spend about five hours a day on their cellphones and more on laptops and computers, Trivedi noted in a university news release.

As a result, people can experience muscle stiffness, joint inflammation, pinched nerves, arthritis, and even bone spurs or herniated discs.

RELATED Study: Cellphones, smartwatches may interfere with medical implants

A typical adult head weighs 10 to 12 pounds. Bending it at a 45-degree angle increases the force on the neck to nearly 50 pounds.

"With repetition, that force can strain or injure the facet joints that connect our vertebrae," Trivedi said. "When that happens, the surrounding muscles naturally tighten up to protect nearby nerves, which leads to inflammation, pain and knots in your neck - what is often referred to as tech neck."

Nonsurgical treatments for these injuries include medication and physical therapy, trigger point and steroid injections, nerve blocks and minimally invasive techniques such as radiofrequency ablation. Radiofrequency ablation is a procedure where radiofrequency waves are delivered to certain nerves, with the goal of interrupting pain signals to the brain.

Advertisement

Surgery may be the best option for some, however, Trivedi added.

"The good news is that most patients with tech neck don't require surgery, and we have a wide range of therapies that can be very effective," Trivedi said. "There's no need to live with pain if it can be treated."

Protect yourself from future neck pain by holding your phone at eye level as much as possible, she advised.

RELATED Not being isolated helps people with COPD maintain good mental health

"Our phones and tablets are valuable tools, and there's no need to give them up," Trivedi said. "The solution is to learn how to prevent tech neck while using these devices, and if pain develops, see a specialist who can help."

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has tips on preventing back pain.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues

Latest Headlines

Switching to decaf may help kick coffee without withdrawal
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Switching to decaf may help kick coffee without withdrawal
Researchers may have found a way for coffee-lovers to cut back without suffering symptoms of caffeine withdrawal like headache, fatigue, bad mood and irritability. It's a cup of decaf.
REM sleep lasts longer during winter, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
REM sleep lasts longer during winter, study shows
The changes in temperature and daylight brought by winter may make a person feel like hibernating. It turns out that humans do get longer REM sleep in wintertime and less deep sleep in autumn, even in an urban setting.
Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID
Health News // 7 hours ago
Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID
New British research finds that as many as 6 in 10 long COVID patients continue to battle some form of mild organ impairment -- sometimes involving more than one organ -- a year after their initial COVID-19 diagnosis.
Plant-based diet may improve prostate cancer outcomes
Health News // 8 hours ago
Plant-based diet may improve prostate cancer outcomes
Following a healthy plant-based diet after a diagnosis of prostate cancer may help prevent the disease from progressing or recurring, a new study suggests.
Many older breast cancer surgery patients may safely skip radiation
Health News // 9 hours ago
Many older breast cancer surgery patients may safely skip radiation
Many older women with early-stage breast cancer can skip radiation without harming their survival odds, a new clinical trial finds.
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Health News // 17 hours ago
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Industry advocates are lobbying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow spices to bear the label "healthy" under its nutritional guidelines.
Pizza tops list of 15 foods that account for more than half of salt intake
Health News // 1 day ago
Pizza tops list of 15 foods that account for more than half of salt intake
Americans eat too much salt and more than a dozen favorite and convenience foods are largely to blame.
Questionnaire may help diagnose hidden COPD
Health News // 1 day ago
Questionnaire may help diagnose hidden COPD
Doctors could soon have a new tool to help diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Scalding hot instant noodles pose danger to kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Scalding hot instant noodles pose danger to kids
Ramen danger: A steaming cup of instant noodles is a big cause of scald injuries in children, researchers report.
Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale
Health News // 1 day ago
Advisory panel votes to approve naloxone over-the-counter sale
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Independent advisors Wednesday, recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve over the counter sales of naloxone, which is commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
New study targets free sugar for higher risk of heart disease, stroke
Pizza tops list of 15 foods that account for more than half of salt intake
Pizza tops list of 15 foods that account for more than half of salt intake
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Study: Alternate-day fasting may aid nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Spice Trade Association lobbies FDA over healthy label
Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID
Organ impairment lingers for many people with long COVID
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement