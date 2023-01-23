Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 3:49 PM

Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to new research. File Photo by Bill Ross/UPI
States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to new research. File Photo by Bill Ross/UPI | License Photo

New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis.

Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.

Advertisement

"A reduction in the misuse of opioids can save lives," said lead study author Shyam Raman. He is a doctoral candidate in Cornell University's Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy, in Ithaca, N.Y. "Our research indicates that recreational cannabis laws substantially reduce distribution of codeine to pharmacies, an overlooked potential benefit to legalizing recreational cannabis use."

Misuse of prescription opioids contributes to more than 10,000 overdose deaths in the United States each year.

RELATED Alcohol use rises in states where marijuana is legalized

Recreational cannabis is allowed in 21 states. Others are considering passing laws to allow it.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Automated Reports and Consolidated Ordering System (ARCOS). This tracks the flow of controlled substances in the United States.

The investigators found an overall reduction of 26% in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, but they found up to a 37% reduction after recreational cannabis laws had been in effect for four years.

Advertisement

The research team found little impact on hospital distribution of codeine, though those policies are typically less permissive. And the laws had a minimal impact on distribution of other opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine.

Senior study author Coleman Drake, a professor of health policy and management at University of Pittsburgh's School of Public Health, said, "This finding is particularly meaningful. Among prescription opioids, codeine misuse is especially high. Our findings suggest recreational cannabis use may be a substitute for codeine misuse."

Cannabis and opioids can both be used for chronic pain symptoms, the researchers noted in a Pitt news release.

RELATED Study: States legalizing pot saw big drop in synthetic cannabinoid poisonings

"Increasing legal access to cannabis may shift some consumers away from opioids and towards cannabis," said study co-author Johanna Catherine Maclean, of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. "While all substances have some risks, cannabis use is arguably less harmful to health than the non-medical use of prescription opioids."

The findings were published recently in the journal Health Economics.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the opioid overdose epidemic.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Pain after surgery may be worse for marijuana users, study shows

Latest Headlines

Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Health News // 4 hours ago
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Despite distance and occasional technical glitches, a new study finds that most patients like seeing a surgeon for the first time via video.
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
Health News // 6 hours ago
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer. That's because the right answer is variety, mixing and matching types of exercise to keep the body guessing and improving.
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Health News // 12 hours ago
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
New research shows that patients diagnosed with cancer have a risk of suicide 26% higher than the general population.
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Health News // 3 days ago
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Health News // 3 days ago
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain
Health News // 3 days ago
Massachusetts health officials concerned about new antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea strain
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Department Of Public Health said Friday it has detected two cases of a novel strain of gonorrhea resistant to antibiotics. It's the first time antibiotic resistant gonorrhea has been found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Rise in genital birth defects linked to environmental factors, study shows
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement