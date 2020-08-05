Google has released a new Doodle that encourages wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Google is urging users to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features each letter in the company's logo wearing a different mask. The letters then separate from each other in order to promote safe social distancing.

"Wear a mask. Save lives," Google said alongside a link listing the best ways to avoid exposure to the virus from the CDC.

The list mentions how hands should be cleaned often with soap and water for 20 seconds, stay at least six feet from others, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily and more.

The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyus said recently there there may never be a "silver bullet" to cure COVID-19 and that nations must take measures to stop the spread of the virus while vaccines are being developed.

The virus has infected 18.5 million worldwide and has caused 701,027 deaths according to data collected by John's Hopkins University.