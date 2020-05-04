Google is commemorating Teacher Appreciation Week with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 4 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 with a new Doodle created in partnership with the 54 State Teachers of the Year.

The 54 State Teachers of the Year visited Google headquarters in February to help design the Doodle.

The colorful Doodle, which appears on Google's homepage, pays homage to a number of school subjects such as art, science and math.

Google shared the Doodle concepts, created by the teachers, that inspired the finished piece by Doodler Kevin Laughlin.

"Today (and everyday!) we honor teachers across the nation, who continue to work tirelessly to shape our future generations, even in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," Google said.