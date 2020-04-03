Google says that staying at home can save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 3 (UPI) -- Google is telling users to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a new Doodle.

Each individual letter of the company's name is shown inside a home, doing an activity on the homepage.

The letters are reading a book, talking on the phone, playing music and working out.

"Stay home. Save lives," Google said alongside a link that provides steps from the World Health Organization on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The steps include staying at home as much as you can, keeping a safe distance, washing hands often, covering your cough and calling ahead if you're sick.

Google, in March, promoted hand washing and Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis who discovered the medical benefits of hand washing in 1847 with a new Doodle.

The internet giant provided a printable poster featuring Semmelweis explaining proper hand washing techniques to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.