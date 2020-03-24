March 24 (UPI) -- Social distancing might be the most effective way to reduce spread of the new coronavirus, a study published Tuesday in The Lancet suggests.
Using an outbreak model, researchers in Singapore found that a combined approach of physical distancing -- quarantining infected individuals and their families, closing schools and practicing workplace distancing -- reduced the estimated median number of COVID-19 cases in the population by as much as 99.3 percent.
The researchers cautioned that, because little is known about the transmissibility of the virus -- they used data from the 2004-05 SARS outbreak to create their model -- the real effects of social distancing are unclear.
"The results of this study provide policy makers in Singapore and other countries with evidence to begin the implementation of enhanced outbreak control measures that could mitigate or reduce local transmission rates if deployed effectively and in a timely manner," Dr. Alex R. Cook, vice dean for biostatistics and modelling in the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said in a press release.
Just one tool
On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that social distancing measures are not enough to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected nearly 400,000 people worldwide, including more than 43,000 in the United States.
Several cities and states across the country -- including California, Illinois and New York, as well as parts of Florida and Texas -- have urged "non-essential workers" to stay home and residents to practice social distancing to stem the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, Italian officials banned all travel within the country and shut nonessential industries, after more than 600 people died from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period. Italy has been the second-hardest hit country so far during the pandemic, with more than 60,000 confirmed cases and 6,000 deaths.
France and Spain have introduced similar measures as their cases and deaths have continued to rise, while Britain instituted a nationwide lockdown Monday after public health experts in the country had pushed the government to do so for days.
"Asking people to stay at home and other physical distancing measures are an important way to slow down the spread of the virus and buy time, but they are defensive measures that won't help us to win," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Monday.
He added that the world's hardest-hit countries also need to quarantine -- and treat -- all confirmed cases while performing contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of all close contacts.
Transmission rates matter
For the new study, researchers developed an individual-based flu epidemic model to estimate the likelihood of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, and then assess the potential impact of social distancing on the outbreak.
Model parameters included how infectious an individual is over time, how much of the population could be asymptomatic, the incubation period for the virus and the duration of hospital stay after symptom onset.
With the model, researchers estimated the cumulative number of COVID-19 infections at 80 days, after detection of 100 cases of community transmission.
Given the limited knowledge about how contagious the virus is, the researchers calculated the impact of social distancing based on three levels of virus transmissibility: low infectiousness, with a virus reproduction number of 1.5; moderate and likely infectiousness, with a reproduction number of 2.0; and high infectiousness, with a reproduction number of 2.5.
The basic reproduction numbers were selected based on analyses of data from people with COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started.
Finally, they modeled case totals based on the following scenarios: no distancing intervention; isolation of infected individuals and quarantine of their family members, or quarantine; quarantine plus immediate school closure for two weeks; quarantine plus immediate workplace distancing, in which half of the workforce is encouraged to work from home for two weeks; and, a combination of quarantine, immediate school closure and workplace distancing.
They also assumed that 7.5 percent of the infected population was asymptomatic, but still contagious. At this point, it's unclear how many people have been sickened with COVID-19 but display no symptoms.
With no intervention and relatively low levels of virus transmissibility, the researchers found that, at day 80, 7.4 percent of the resident population of Singapore's would be infected. At moderate levels of transmissibility, 19.3 percent of Singapore's population would be infected, and at high transmissibility, 32 percent of Singapore's population would be infected.
The combined distancing intervention, researchers said, was most effective at reducing the number of infections at all three levels of transmissibility: 99.3 percent at low, 93 percent at moderate and 78 percent at high. And all intervention scenarios were more effective at reducing cases than no intervention.
Cook also warned that if distancing interventions are reduced because more people are asymptomatic -- and appear not have COVID-19 -- quarantine and treatment of infected people "could become unfeasible when the number of infected individuals exceeds the capacity of healthcare facilities."
Scenes from a pandemic: World copes with COVID-19
Mohamed abu Daga (L) and his bride Israa wear face masks during a photo shoot at a studio before their wedding ceremony in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on March 23. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
The National Mall is empty after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stopped vehicle access and closed pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms on March 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian volunteers disinfect a street as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Volunteers disinfect the interior of a mosque. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian children play video games in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22. The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given the high poverty rates and weak health system in the coastal strip under Israeli blockade since 2007. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A group of students visit a tourist area as the threat of the deadly coronavirus fades in Beijing on March 22, 2020. China has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Marina Street in Barcelona is scarcely populated on March 21. Photo by Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE
A security guard eats at a neighborhood checkpoint as the threat of the coronavirus fades in Beijing on March 21. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A delivery driver hauls boxes to a store. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 20. The New York Stock Exchange will close down the floor and will move temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
An informational guidebook is held by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 20. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian health workers clean the courtyard of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school wearing protective gear to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at Khan Youns refugee camp in southern Gaza on March 18. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Gaza has not confirmed any infections, but doctors in many cases believe the virus has arrived and fear that a lack of disease surveillance systems -- shortages of tests, basic supplies and properly trained professionals -- is allowing an invisible pandemic to spread. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A thermographic camera checks arriving passengers' body temperature at a quarantine station at Narita International Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan on March 16. Japanese government requests that people arriving from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Iran wait for two weeks at designated facilities or their home in Japan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A lone passenger walks through baggage claim. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A man sits in a bus station in central Tel Aviv on March 16. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
A traveler takes photos of a departure board showing canceled flights at Tokyo International Airport on March 15. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A shopper grabs a few cans of soup in an aisle of near-empty shelves in a San Francisco store on March 12. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks by the Broadway venue for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" in New York City on March 12. Broadway shows and other large gatherings have been canceled as coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is performed by appointment at the Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco on March 12. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Travelers stand in line at the Adolfo-Suarez Barajas International Airport in Madrid on March 12, the morning after Trump announced the travel ban on flights from Europe. Photo by Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE
Medical personnel wearing protective gear help the family of a patient carry her to a CT scan in the Rassolakram hospital in Tehran on March 11. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/UPI | License Photo
Medical personnel check a CT scan of the lungs of a patient at the Rassolakram hospital in Tehran on March 11. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/UPI | License Photo
Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif., on March 11 after being released from a 21-day quarantine on the ship. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers don masks on Clement Street in San Francisco on March 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised prime-time address from the Oval Office on March 11, announcing that travelers from most European countries would not be allowed to enter the United States for 30 days. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian municipality workers wearing protective gear disinfect a park to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza on March 11. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A cyclist passes the Hoover Tower on the usually bustling Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 10. Stanford is among many campuses around the world closing to protect from the virus. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Purple ribbons hang outside of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 10. A 1-mile containment zone around the city in Westchester County was set up in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., uses hand sanitizer during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 10. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Guests have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter an international shopping mall in Beijing on March 10. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits patients via video calls on March 10 at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Photo by Ju Peng/EPA-EFE/XINHUA
The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The first known case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., was connected to the Christ Episcopal Church in Georgetown. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The CDC has been criticized for a slow rollout of test kits in the United States, along with other problems. Photo courtesy of CDC | License Photo
This illustration, created at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image courtesy of CDC
| License Photo
A notice posted at St.Thomas's Hospital in London on March 9 proclaims a lack of face masks. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
A girl wears a protective face mask outside a shop selling hand sanitizer in Beijing on March 8. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcades, Italy's oldest active shopping mall, stands nearly empty in Milan. Italian authorities have taken the drastic measure of putting the whole country on lockdown. Photo by Matteo Corner/EPA-EFE
Shelves are empty in a grocery store on March 5, after panic buying in Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
The Seoul subway mascot, Ddota, promotes the use of hand sanitizer in South Korea on March 4. South Korea's efforts to contain the virus offer lessons for other countries. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A street in Seoul's Namdaemun market, a popular tourist destination, is nearly empty on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Health workers in biohazard suits treat patients at a drive-through coronavirus testing center at Seoul Metropolitan Eunpyeong Hospital on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Debbie Birx speaks during a press briefing as Pence listens at the White House on March 4. Pence is leading the federal response to the outbreak. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 3. Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE
Researchers with the Emerging Infectious Disease branch at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, conduct studies in order to find a solution for the coronavirus, on March 3. Photo by USAMRDC/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on March 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Office workers wearing face masks are seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo on March 2. Some companies are granting flexible-time work schedules or work from home to curb the spread of new coronavirus infections. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Tokyo Disneyland, closed to curb the spread of the virus, in Urayasu, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan, was empty of tourists on February 29. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Trump takes questions on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 26. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI. | License Photo
A hospital worker in a biohazard suit checks his phone at Daegu Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Most of South Korea's cases were traced to a secretive religious organization, where a "super spreader" with the virus came in contact with hundreds. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Transit workers use a thermal sensor to check a passenger's body temperature at a subway station in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Infectious disease expert Galia Rahavm shows an isolation room as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on February 19, preparing to cope with a potential outbreak. Photo by Photo by Heidi Levine/UPI | License Photo
The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at the Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on February 19. Hundreds aboard the ship were infected. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Public service announcements in the subway advise people to wear protective face masks in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A subway carriage is nearly empty during a normally busy rush hour in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
One of the Beijing's major temple fairs is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on January 25. All major Chinese New Year events were canceled to help stop the spread of the virus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear protective respiratory masks in downtown Beijing on January 21. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo