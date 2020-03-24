The Forbidden City, as well as other popular tourist destinations, have been closed as the government takes steps to counter the spread of the new, deadly coronavirus in Beijing on Sunday, Jan. 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Chinese officials announced Tuesday that they will soon be lifting strict lockdown measures imposed on Wuhan city, ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, as it experiences a steed drop in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Authorities placed the central Chinese city under lockdown on Jan. 23 after the virus had infected hundreds of residents and just starting its spread across the globe. The virus emerged from a Wuhan food market in early December, and by the end of January, the World Health Organization had declared it a public health emergency.

More than half of all of China's confirmed infections and 77 percent of its deaths have been recorded in Wuhan, according to data from China's National Health Commission, but the city has been experiencing a rapid drop in infections as the country appears to be exiting the worst of its epidemic.

The health commission on Tuesday reported only one COVID-19 infection in Wuhan over the previous 24 hours -- the first infection diagnosed in Hubei province in six days. The last infection was reported over March 17, according to Chinese data.

Hubei officials announced in a statement Tuesday that beginning April 8 residents of Wuhan will be able to leave the city once being cleared by health officials.

The announcement came as Chinese health officials reported seven deaths, all in Hubei province, due to the virus, increasing its death toll to 3,277.

The health commission also recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 over Monday, 74 of which were imported from overseas, a continuing trend for the country where the virus emerged.

Of the imported cases, 31 were diagnosed in Beijing, where government officials announced on Tuesday that all overseas arrivals will be quarantined starting from Wednesday to prevent further spread of the disease.

The rule also extends to travelers who visit Beijing after traveling through other Chinese ports within 14 days, the city government said in a statement.

The move came days after China's National Immigration Administration announced that all international passenger flights bound for Beijing will be diverted to one of 12 ports of entry in the country.

According to the health commission, the Chinese mainland has reported 427 imported cases.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said his government will be declaring a national emergency as its epidemic accelerates, the country's public broadcaster Thai PBS World reported.

The declaration is expected to be made Wednesday following the announcement of a curfew.

"[The requirements] will be issued on an ongoing basis to reduce the epidemic," he said in the televised announcement. "Some will be requests and others will be compulsory."

He told citizens not to return to their home provinces or face penalties and for people to go into self-isolation.

"If the situation does not improve, there will be a total lockdown," he said.

Under the emergency declaration, the prime minister will be given the power to ban people from leaving their homes, to prohibit public gatherings and to evacuate people from areas for public safety, among other measures.

Thailand's announcement follows South Africa and New Zealand declaring lockdown and Britain announcing a stay-at-home order on Monday.