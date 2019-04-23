Soft bedding suffocates more infants than any other cause

Roughly 69 percent of incidents where babies died of suffocation included a blanket, pillow or adult mattress. File photo by OndroM/Shutterstock

April 23 (UPI) -- More infant deaths occur each year due to suffocation in soft bedding than any other risk factor, new findings show.

Roughly 69 percent of incidents where babies died of suffocation included a blanket, pillow or adult mattress, according to a study published Monday in Pediatrics.

"Educating caregivers about safe sleep recommendations can prevent future deaths," Alexa Erck Lambert, a researcher at DB Consulting Group and study lead author, said in a video release. "These include placing the baby to sleep on his or her back, for all sleep times; using a firm sleep surface, such as a crib; keeping soft bedding out of the sleep area; and having the baby in the parent's room, not the parent's bed."

Researchers analyzed data collected from 2011 to 2014 as part of the Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Case Registry, finding that babies died at a median age of 3-months-old and nearly all were laying on their stomach or side during the accident. Blankets most commonly caused the suffocation.

Approximately 71 percent of the infant deaths occurred in an adult bed, and in 19 percent of those deaths, a person rolled over onto the baby. About a quarter of these cases involved alcohol or drugs, while 14 percent occurred during breastfeeding.

In most of those incidents, neck or chest compression occurred more often than breathing blockages of the nose or mouth, while another 12 percent of deaths in the study occurred after an infant got wedged between objects.

In wedging cases involving babies with a median age of 6-months-old, 73 percent of infants died in adult beds. In many of those incidents, the infant was stuck between a mattress and a wall.

In 2018, about 61 percent of mothers reported sharing beds with their babies in a Center for Disease Control and Prevention study, and nearly 40 percent reported using soft bedding.

"Unfortunately, too many babies in this country are lost to sleep-related deaths that might be prevented," Brenda Fitzgerald, CDC director at the time, said in a news release.

Overall, approximately 3,500 babies in the United States die from sleep-related causes, which include accidental suffocation.

"Improving our understanding of the characteristics and risk factors of suffocation deaths by mechanism can aid in the development of more targeted strategies to prevent these injury deaths," Lambert said.